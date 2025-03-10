Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Releases New 1.5 Anniversary Update

Seven Knights Idle Adventure has been given a massive update this week as the team celebrate's the game's 1.5 Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate 1.5 Anniversary of Seven Knights Idle Adventure with exciting new events and rewards.

Meet High Lord Rin and Fai, the powerful new heroes bringing synergy and strategic buffs.

Join the Special Mega Boost and Dungeon Events to earn exclusive Anniversary rewards.

New content includes Reborn Quest, Welcome Pass, and a challenging 200-floor Tower of Ascension.

Netmarble has released a massive update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure today as they celebrate the 1.5 Anniversary of the game. This is pretty much what you would expect for an anniversary, as they have packed it with a bunch of events, a ton of rewards and bonuses to collect, a special dungeon, and more. You can read the full rundown below, as this will run for the next few weeks.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – 1.5 Anniversary

A new High Lord ranged-type hero, High Lord Rin, has arrived in Seven Knights Idle Adventure as part of the latest update. Adopted by the imperial family as a war orphan, High Lord Rin endured countless hardships and eventually rose to become the new Emperor of the Aisha Continent, securing her place as one of the most influential figures among the Four Lords. She grants a team-wide buff that enhances the skills of her allies upon a successful skill attack. Players can also experience Fai, a new Legendary Melee Hero who is a member of the Seven Knights of Old. Fai can decrease the target's final Defense and inflict Burn, and she also grants a buff that increases her allies' attack speed. Not only that, Fai grants a self-buff that enhances her own damage output, creating team synergy. Seven Knights Idle Adventure has rolled out multiple events to commemorate the game's 1.5th Anniversary, running through March 19:

1.5th Anniversary Special Mega Boost Event: The amount of obtainable currency will be tripled in Conquest Requests, Equipment Dungeon, Pet Ranch, Normal Arena, and Elite Arena.

The amount of obtainable currency will be tripled in Conquest Requests, Equipment Dungeon, Pet Ranch, Normal Arena, and Elite Arena. 1.5th Anniversary Special Check-In: Players can receive a 1.5th Anniversary Legendary Gift Box and a 1.5th Anniversary Gift Box by logging into the game during the event period. 1.5th Anniversary Legendary Gift Box contains Legendary Hero Summon Ticket 6 (max. 150) and Legendary Hero Selection Ticket 6 (max. 15).

Players can receive a 1.5th Anniversary Legendary Gift Box and a 1.5th Anniversary Gift Box by logging into the game during the event period. 1.5th Anniversary Legendary Gift Box contains Legendary Hero Summon Ticket 6 (max. 150) and Legendary Hero Selection Ticket 6 (max. 15). 1.5th Anniversary Special Dungeon: Players will face heroes from their earlier adventures as enemies. They can collect in-game currency for defeating the dungeon bosses, which can be exchanged for a 1.5th Anniversary Gift Box, Legendary Hero Selection Ticket 6, and Legendary Hero Summon Ticket 6.

Players will face heroes from their earlier adventures as enemies. They can collect in-game currency for defeating the dungeon bosses, which can be exchanged for a 1.5th Anniversary Gift Box, Legendary Hero Selection Ticket 6, and Legendary Hero Summon Ticket 6. 1.5th Anniversary Special Carnival Event: Clear daily missions to collect in-game currency that can be used to obtain [Legendary] Michaela, Magic Society Elke, and Celine.

Other content updates include "Reborn Quest" for returning players, allowing them to restart as a Reborn Commanders, reset all progress, and receive three special rewards to accelerate growth. The "New Welcome Pass" for newly-joined players is also available now, giving players the opportunity to obtain heroes from Four Lords, Four Lords of Old and more and advance them to up to 4★. In addition, the Tower of Ascension has been added, which consists of a total of 200 floors. Higher floors (100th and above) of the Tower bring formidable enemies with powerful, threatening skills, opening up a new battlefield for players to compete for rankings.

