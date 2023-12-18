Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Has Launched Season 2: Fall of Increscent

Dragonheir: Silent Gods has launched Season 2 this week, as the Fall of Increscent brings with it a ton of content and a new story.

Article Summary Season 2 of Dragonheir: Silent Gods introduces the new Aethercairn region.

Merfolk race joins the game along with interactive maritime exploration.

Face the new Abyssolossus boss and upcoming D&D universe creatures.

Special seasonal rewards include new heroes, artefacts, and summon perks.

Developer and publisher Nuverse has released the second season of Dragonheir: Silent Gods, bringing with it the Fall of Increscent. This particular update brings with it a new region called Aethercairn, as you're getting a new storyline tied to an exploration of the region. You also get an all-new playable race as Merfolk have been added to the mix. The new story comes with a number of new bosses to battle against, which includes a Dungeons & Dragons tie-in with Abyssolossus. We have more details below as you can check out the latest trailer as well.

Experience an Extraordinary Nautical Adventure

Beginning today, players can venture to the isles of Aethercairn and explore its vast regions Increscenta, Driftwood, and Leviathan Hollow, reuniting with familiar faces and uncovering the past of the Sheen and Wood Elves. Players will also encounter the mysterious Merfolk and can join forces to save the Dusky and Silvery Towers, the last sacred land of Adenthia, from invasion. Additionally, maritime exploration is now available with incredible ocean maps, but players must beware of what lurks beneath. Disturbances from ocean currents will require strategic route planning, but players must beware, as treasure is often guarded by monstrous whales and other dangerous foes. Players will be tasked with solving interactive puzzles to reach deeper levels of the Dusky and Silvery Towers to discover four new dungeon types introduced this season, with new terrains across the islands and seafloor. Exploring and conquering these dungeons will grant players extra special rewards.

Defeat Sinister Foes and Unlock Epic New Heroes

Emerging from the Chaotic Realm, players will face off against Abyssolossus, a formidable entity with two terrifying forms. Their distinct characteristics will force players to rethink their strategies in order to save the day. Two new dungeon bosses, Mushroom Broodmother and Mekkatorquem will impede players' travels, and an as-yet-to-be-announced new boss from Dungeons & Dragons' lore is waiting to be discovered. A limited hero summons pool will be available to players for the first ten days of the new season (Dec 15th 07:00 UTC- Dec 25th 07:00 UTC) with a chance to swiftly secure season-exclusive heroes and form well-rounded teams. The newest update transforms the existing Elemental Affinity rules in the form of Burn, Ice Blast, and Thunderbolt, with 30 new heroes, including Shai'nachtan, Shinnah, and Karf to wield these new powers.

Earn Dragonheir: Silent Gods Seasonal Rewards

The start of the season will allow players to draw a legendary hero for every 80 summons, and with the new "Forthfaring Summons" card pool, earn one legendary hero for every ten summons. Players can also take on tasks and unlock rare rewards with this season's mission: "Walker's Trails." Fourteen new artefacts will also be added to enhance heroes' skills, including damage school-exclusive artefacts that increase damage for Burn, Ice Blast, and Thunderbolt heroes. Players without legendary heroes can use the new Lavasioux's Roots to improve health and attack, and double their attribute improvement.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!