Dragonkin: The Banished Confirmed For Mid-March Launch

After being in Early Access for nearly a year, Nacon has condirmed the full launch date for Dragonkin: The Banished happening next month

Article Summary Dragonkin: The Banished leaves Early Access and launches fully for PC and consoles in mid-March.

Playable hero classes include the Barbarian, Oracle, and Knight, each with unique dragon powers.

Venture into a world corrupted by dragon blood and battle monstrous enemies on an epic adventure.

Level up your character, enhance equipment, and hunt fearsome Dragon Lords to forge your legend.

Developer Eko Software and publisher Nacon have confirmed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Dragonkin: The Banished. The fantasy co-op adventure title has been out on Steam in Early Access since last March, with a few updates being made on occasion while they get to the final version. That time is now as they have confirmed Version 1.0 will launch for PC and consoles on March 19, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait for about a month for it to come out.

Dragonkin: The Banished

Dive into Dragonkin: The Banished, a world corrupted by the blood of dragons, where evil creatures rise from the entrails of the earth. Choose one of the legendary hero classes, each with a single mission: hunt down and destroy the draconic creatures. Each battle brings you closer to your ultimate goal: finding and eliminating the terrifying Dragon Lords. Experience an epic adventure and forge your legend with the blood of your slain enemies! Each hero has their own abilities and combat techniques to challenge the dragons. Your character, equipment, wyrmling, and the Ancestral Grid evolve as you progress.

The Barbarian: Following a dangerous traditional ritual, he became a dragon-blood: half-man, half-monster. His supernatural strength and ice powers combined with legendary rage allow him to defeat the toughest enemies.

The Oracle: Metamorphosed by the blood of the blue dragon without losing her humanity, she aspires to a world where dragons and humans live in harmony. She uses her electric draconic powers with precision, and can amplify them using her visions.

The Knight: Trained in combat from a young age, he masters the fire lance with unparalleled skill. His unwavering faith in the Eternal and his unwavering determination make him impervious to any draconic corruption. He presents himself as the light that will banish darkness!

