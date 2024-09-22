Posted in: Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma 2 Reveals New Title Update With Free Trial

Capcom has a new update on the way for Dragon’s Dogma 2, as they'll unleash new content along with a free trial for players tro try it out

Article Summary Capcom reveals new Dragon’s Dogma 2 update with Casual Mode and other gameplay improvements.

Free trial available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, letting players explore the game for two hours.

Update features CPU fixes, new animations, and enhancements like reduced item prices in Casual Mode.

Sales ongoing for the full game on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S until early October deadlines.

Capcom announced a new update has been added to Dragon's Dogma 2, as players have a new set of content and updates to look forward to. The biggest addition to this update is Casual Mode, designed for players who aren't into the intense combat, level grinding, and other hazards of the world that make for a tougher game. Casual Mode eases some of the pressure off so you can just play and enjoy yourself without a ton of issues to worry about. The team also confirmed they have launched a free trial period for players to try the game out themselves, which we have the details of below, along with a snippet of the patch notes, which can be read in full on Steam.

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Title 2 Updates

Further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations

Reducing frequency of crashes

Adding Casual Mode Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn Reduced price of Ferrystones. More difficult for weight carried to become "Heavy" or "Very Heavy." Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle. Loss gauge will not increase when selecting "Load from Last Save" after the Arisen dies. Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a "devastating calamity" occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage.

Adding a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl.

Adding "Sovran's Crown," "Sovran's Plate," and "Sovran's Greaves" to the list of items that can be traded with the Dragonforged.

Adding variations to Pawns' idle animations.

Adding animations for when Pawns and the Arisen start dashing.

Adding animation for when the Arisen is riding on a larger enemy that is flying at high speeds.

Making it so that the Main Pawn can be revived an infinite number of times at Forgotten Riftstones.

Adding Polski (Polish) under Display Language in the Language section of the Options menu.

When an Arisen of Level 51 or above hires a Pawn, a cap of 3000 RC has been placed, regardless of the level difference between the Pawn and the Arisen.

Free Trial Period

A free trial for the single-player, narrative-driven action RPG has just begun on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This free trial will enable any new players to explore the first two hours of the game. Players can jump into the free trial until the times listed below:

PlayStation 5 October 9 @ 23:59 PDT

Xbox Series X|S October 1 @ 2:59 PDT

In order to get the most out of the free trial, we recommend that new players use the Character Creator & Storage tool. Players interested in purchasing the full game can take advantage of sales on all platforms until the times listed below:

Steam September 29 @ 9:59 PDT

PlayStation 5 October 9 @ 23:59 PDT

Xbox Series X|S October 1 @ 2:59 PDT

