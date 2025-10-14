Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dread Meridian, KUKRGAME

Dread Meridian Releases Free Steam Next Fest Demo

You can play a sample of the survival horror game Dread Meridian right now, as the title has a free demo available for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Dread Meridian releases a free Steam Next Fest demo—play a section of the VR horror game now.

Step into Daniela's shoes as you search a remote arctic island for your missing twin sister.

Scavenge, solve puzzles, and face horrifying monsters in atmospheric, tension-filled environments.

Dread Meridian launches on SteamVR and Meta Horizon in 2026—try the demo to experience the terror early.

Level Infinite and developer KUKRGAME have released a new free demo for their upcoming survival horror VR title Dread Meridian as part of Steam Next Fest. The team has provided a small section of the game to try out, as you take on the role of Daniela, a researcher who ventures to a remote arctic island, as you search for your missing twin sister, Isabella. There's really no new information or details to glean from this other than you get to try out a piece of the game, only that you'll get to see the current build for it and how you might fair when they come out thwi the full version. The game is currently set to be released on SteamVR and Meta Horizon sometime in 2026.

Dread Meridian

Play as Daniela, a researcher who ventures to a remote arctic island in a desperate search for her missing twin sister, Isabella. Scavenge for resources, solve cryptic puzzles, and battle unimaginable creatures while unraveling the mystery of her disappearance. Players will have to choose how to best utilize their limited resources, as they come face to face with unimaginable creatures, cryptic puzzles and dread-filled environments. Will you pierce the veil surrounding Oglanbyen, or succumb to its terrors?

Terrifying Monstrosities Await: Test your wits against the twisted creatures that stalk the lands. Planning is key to survival on the lost island.

Test your wits against the twisted creatures that stalk the lands. Planning is key to survival on the lost island. Explore Treacherous Environments: Immerse yourself in the dread-filled Oglanbyen, where you never know what could be around the next corner.

Immerse yourself in the dread-filled Oglanbyen, where you never know what could be around the next corner. Fight to Live: Scavenge ammo and supplies to survive the island's hostile inhabitants. Customize your weapon with salvaged attachments. When all else fails, rely on your trusty knife and fight to your last breath.

Scavenge ammo and supplies to survive the island's hostile inhabitants. Customize your weapon with salvaged attachments. When all else fails, rely on your trusty knife and fight to your last breath. Uncover the secrets of Oglanbyen: Break into research facilities and abandoned mines to gather clues to the whereabouts of your lost sister.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!