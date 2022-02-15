Apex Shadow Lugia & Ho-Oh Announced For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

Apex Shadows Pokémon are coming to Pokémon GO with the ticketed event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto happening on February 26th, 2022 from 9 AM until 9 PM. The first-ever Apex Shadow Legendaries will be Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh, which are new and more powerful iterations of Shadows that get an upgrade when purified. Let's get into the details.

Here is everything we can currently confirm about the release of Apex Shadow Pokémon in this new update to Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, right from Niantic itself:

By using the stolen power that was locked away behind the mysterious door, Arlo has created the powerful Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh! Now's the time to take action, Trainers! Gather up your supplies, and get ready to save these powerful Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket's grasp! Ticket holders who complete Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Special Research will unlock a new Masterwork Research line, which is designed to be completed over a long period of time. By progressing through this Masterwork Research, Trainers can encounter these Legendary Shadow Pokémon. Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia give off an aura that has never been seen before. Moreover, when purified, that aura seems to change.

Interesting. Looking at the image, it appears that Apex Shadow Ho-Oh has a wormhole to space behind it while Apex Shadow Lugia simply has the purple aura and electricity that standard Shadow Mewtwo has. We're not really getting a consistent idea of what Apex Shadow Pokémon will look like. Certainly stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for updates on this new element as well as information regarding what kind of aura Apex Purified Pokémon will have.

Niantic goes on to clarify that no matter what track players chose, they will be able to catch both Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia.

Here is a breakdown of the stats these Apex Shadow Legendaries will have on their moves:

Apex Shadow Lugia: Aeroblast + Trainer Battles: 170 Power Gyms and raids: 200 Power

Aeroblast + Apex Purified Lugia: Aeroblast ++ Trainer Battles: 170 Power Gyms and raids: 200 Power

Aeroblast ++ Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Sacred Fire + Trainer Battles: 100 Power Gyms and raids: 80 Power

Sacred Fire + Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Sacred Fire ++ Trainer Battles: 100 Power Gyms and raids: 85 Power

Sacred Fire ++