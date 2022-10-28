Apex Legends Releases Catalyst Character Trailer

Respawn Entertainment has now released a new trailer highlighting the new Apex Legends character, as we get a better look at Catalyst. The latest glimpse into the latest addition of the game shows off more of her powers and abilities, as you essentially have someone who can shape materials into whatever she decides would work best. Along with providing a barricade that can wall people off from getting to you, there are also spikes that can do massive amounts of damage, and her ultimate that will make it harder for enemies to find you. You can check out the trailer below, as the character will be added with the latest season, Eclipse, on November 1st.

"Tressa has fought for Cleo since she was a teenager. Seer may have brought the Legends to her home, but Catalyst is ready to keep up. The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. The experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield. Catalyst becomes the 23rd Legend next week with the launch of Apex Legends: Eclipse, and her abilities will have her opponents spellbound.

Passive – Barricade: Using her ability to manipulate ferrofluid, Catalyst can block paths and reinforce doors, buying time to regroup and turn the table on her enemies.

Tactical – Piercing Spikes: Catalyst is able to conjure ferrofluid to lay spikes when enemies are nearby, while Catalyst herself remains immune to enemy spikes.

Ultimate – Dark Veil: Slow incoming enemy movements and block their vision with Catalyst's Ultimate, Dark Veil. Catalyst can raise a permeable wall of ferrofluid that will slow and partially blind enemies who attempt to push their way through it. Players can use these barriers to divide the battlefield or resurrect their team in a safe place.