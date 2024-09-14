Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird Is Returning To Mobile Sometime This Fall

Flappy Bird is back for a new generation, so to speak, as this new version comed with an entirely new setup along with the original

Article Summary Flappy Bird is making a comeback with a new version set for mobile and browsers this fall.

The game revamp includes the original plus new innovations, game modes, characters, and massive multiplayer challenges.

Flappy Bird Foundation acquired the rights and plans to release desktop and mobile web versions in 2025.

Key figures like Michael Roberts and Kek are excited to share this fresh experience and legacy with the world.

Players who remember the original Flappy Bird will be happy to know there's a new version of the game coming out sometime this Fall for mobile platforms and browsers. The original 2013 game was an instant sensation, becoming the top mobile game app around the world at one point. However, it was met with criticism, legal issues, and other circumstances that eventually led the creator to take it off every platform the following year. Now, a decade later, a new version is coming out with the original game and several new innovations and additions to make it a well-rounded title. We're not sure if this version will play exactly like the original when it comes to the primary game, but there's a ton of bonus content that might appeal to a ton of gamers looking to relive the glory or try it for the first time. No official release date was put on it, only that we'd see it sometime in Q3 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer, info, and screenshots we have for you here.

Flappy Bird

Often imitated but never duplicated, Flappy Bird's return is spearheaded by the Flappy Bird Foundation, a new team of passionate fans committed to sharing the game with the world. The Flappy Bird Foundation Group and affiliates have acquired the official Flappy Bird trademark rights from Gametech Holdings LLC, along with the rights for the original game and character Piou Piou vs. Cactus, the mobile title that has long been credited as originally inspiring the iconic bird. Planned future releases, including desktop and mobile web browsers and native app versions on iOS and Android, are scheduled for 2025. The upcoming expanded Flappy Bird releases will debut new game modes, characters, progression, and massive multiplayer challenges for the world to flap together—with the Flappy Bird Foundation team set to revamp the game's ecosystem while maintaining the familiarity of the game design that was enjoyed globally.

"It's been a decade-long, convoluted journey to get here, but we're so excited to finally begin sharing Flappy Bird once again with the world," said a spokesperson for the Flappy Bird Foundation. Michael Roberts, the chief creative behind Flappy Bird's return, added, "We are beyond excited to be bringing back Flappy Bird and delivering a fresh experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. We have big plans for our little Bird!"

Kek, the developer of Piou Piou and founding team member, explained, "Today is a milestone not just in gaming but for me personally. It's so cool to see how influential Piou Piou has been for developers and hundreds of millions of gamers over the years. It's incredible to work alongside such a dedicated team of fans and creators who are truly passionate about changing the industry narrative and together bringing the original Flappy Bird back to life."

