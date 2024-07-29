Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded Releases Back To The Shroud Update

Enshrouded has released a brand new update this week called Back to the Shroud, adding new modes and quality-of-life upgrades

New difficulty options include Default, Relaxed, Hard, and Survival, each customizable with 30 settings.

Character customization expands with new skin tones, eye colors, and more armor and weapon display options.

Quality-of-life improvements focus on combat mechanics and balancing for both melee and mage classes.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games has released a new update for Enshrouded this morning, as players can download the Back To The Shroud update. The update comes with three new modes of difficulty that will provide a few new levels of challenge. The team also hid a set of "findables" throughout Embervale, such as fossils, that can be used as craftables or added to your home decor in-game. You also have a few new options for character customization, new Twitch Drops coming soon, and more based on player feedback. We have the dev notes below as the content is now live in Early Access.

Enshrouded – Back to the Shroud

Enshrouded has always been imagined for a diverse range of players with various needs. Sometimes, they need an escape. Sometimes, they need to be put to the test. Even more agency is coming to the game via the configurable difficulty modes. There are four standard settings to start:

Default: this difficulty is still present as the baseline and would be the recommended setting for first-time players.

this difficulty is still present as the baseline and would be the recommended setting for first-time players. Relaxed: reduces the amount of enemies and provides you with more resources and loot. A perfect mode if you are most interested in base-building and light-hearted adventuring.

reduces the amount of enemies and provides you with more resources and loot. A perfect mode if you are most interested in base-building and light-hearted adventuring. Hard: increases the amount of enemies and makes them more aggressive to give you a tougher combat experience.

increases the amount of enemies and makes them more aggressive to give you a tougher combat experience. Survival: for those who seek some punishment with additional survival mechanics on top of more aggressive enemies.

Each of these preset modes can be attuned to the player's preferences, or players can create their personal game mode from 30 different settings like enemy damage, boss health, player abilities, and even a starvation mode similar to other survival-genre games, to duration of buffs, day and night cycles length, and Shroud time duration. Some settings can be increased by as much as 500%! The new difficulty settings will be available for both single and co-op gamers, allowing a new level of challenge whether you play solo, with a partner, or in a group, as well as dedicated servers. There's no wrong way to do it! Die, that is. Choosing not to die is also not wrong!

Despite Everything, It's Still You and Your Base!

Not feeling your look anymore? Have you been hoping for more variety? Jump back in and try out a new you with additional skin tones, eye colors, and eyebrow options. Complete armor sets can be changed with ease, allowing for maximum slaying. Players can also add more personal touches to their bases with craftable props and items to put on display. Furthermore, armor sets and weapons can be added to mannequins and shelves. Inside and out, you can be true to yourself.

Quality of Life and Balancing Continues

Keen Games deeply appreciate the time players take to communicate their feedback, no matter what it might be, and continues to hone in on the ideal experiences for all. As of this update, further improvements have been made to combat – parries and blocking, specifically – and balances to melee and mage classes. The team anticipates this being an on-going process subject to further conversation.

