Drill Man Rumble Announced For November 2023 Release

Good news for people paying attention to Drill Man Rumble, as the game is scheduled to be released this November for PC via Steam.

Indie game developer Hunter Studio and publisher Neon Doctrine confirmed they will release Drill Man Rumble this coming November. The word came down during EVO 2023, as the team revealed this new fast-paced brawler game will be coming to PC via Steam. The game is actually two-fold as it comes with a single-player campaign that you'll traverse in order to unlock characters and other items for the multiplayer aspect. Meanwhile, the multiplayer comes with a bevy of options as you can play online and offline Arena Mode with four players or get deep into the weeds with eight-player Bounty Mode, where you hunt down the richest player. You can read more about the game and check out the latest trailer here as we wait for a definitive date.

"In Drill Man Rumble, you must prove yourself as the most fearsome Driller in the multiplayer Arena Mode for up to four players (online or offline), hunt down your fellow Drillers for sport (and riches) in the endless, eight-player Bounty Mode, or DIY (Drill It Yourself) in the single-player Drill Mountain story campaign. But that's not all; Drill Warriors will face hardcore platforming challenges and leverage skills such as Rebounding Mayhem and Super Speed. Whether it's online or off, the world of Drill Man Rumble will test you as you pursue your quest to become champion!"

DIY, Drill It Yourself: Conquer Drill Mountain and discover the secrets of (objectively) the best tool in the toolbox in the single-player story mode.

Conquer Drill Mountain and discover the secrets of (objectively) the best tool in the toolbox in the single-player story mode. Become a Master Driller: …or enjoy offline or online multiplayer, battling in the four-player Arena Mode or hunting your friends for sport in the endless, eight-player Bounty Mode.

…or enjoy offline or online multiplayer, battling in the four-player Arena Mode or hunting your friends for sport in the endless, eight-player Bounty Mode. Hand-Drawn Handipeople: Eye-catching and bright, the characters and game world are all hand-drawn masterpieces.

Eye-catching and bright, the characters and game world are all hand-drawn masterpieces. Online Map Editor: Create your own hardcore platforming challenges with the game's online map editor.

