Slave Zero X Deluxe Edition Is Getting Its Own Comic Book

Ziggurat Interactive has revealed a cool item for the Slave Zero X Deluxe Edition, as you're getting a comic book based on the game

Comic by Marvel and DC alums Ant Williams and Andy Lanning from Ideas & Inks.

Deluxe Edition features collectibles, skins, art guidebooks, and more exclusive content.

Early access and bonuses for pre-orders of Slave Zero X on various gaming platforms.

Ziggurat Interactive revealed that Slave Zero X's Deluxe Edition will be getting a special add-on as players will receive a comic book based on the game. Along with all of the items already announced for this version, you will be getting an all-new comic book based on the characters and the universe of the game. The comics will be illustrated by industry icons and former Marvel, DC Comics, and Disney storytellers and writers Ant Williams and Andy Lanning, both of whom currently work with Ideas & Inks. We have the full rundown of what's in this version, which they're calling the Calamity Edition, for you below.

"The physical editions are chock-full of Slave Zero goodies, including platform-specific skins, physical guidebooks (with art!), an exclusive outer box, and even postcards, allowing you to bring the dystopian surroundings of Megacity S1-9 to life. Pre-orders also offer a number of kick-ass incentives for those who reserve their copies early. PlayStation digital pre-orders come with 72 hours of early access to the game, while those who reserve a physical copy can receive digital downloads of the OST, Steam keys for the original Slave Zero (1999), and digital versions of the tie-in comics from participating retailers. Would-be rebels can pre-order the digital versions today of the Standard Edition for $24.99 and Deluxe Edition for $29.99 on GOG, Playstation 4|5, and Xbox. More information on pre-orders for physical versions (Standard and Deluxe) on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4|5 will be available later."

"The newest title in the classic Dreamcast Slave Zero franchise will bring a satisfyingly punishing challenge, perfect for hardcore hack-and-slash fans who want to get their blood pumping (as well as spilling!) The story of Slave Zero X sees the protagonist, Shou, merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, taking up arms to do battle against the violent forces of the tyrannical SovKhan, the violent dictator who rules Megacity S1-9 with fists of iron and flesh."

