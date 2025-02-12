Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Driveloop, Stunbyte

Driveloop To Release Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Driveloop has been confirmed to have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, set to run from February 24 until March 3

Article Summary Driveloop's free demo hits Steam Next Fest from Feb 24 to Mar 3, offering a taste of survival driving action.

Experience tactical driving, customizing cars, and battling relentless enemies in post-apocalyptic cities.

Recruit specialists, upgrade weapons, and unlock power-ups to enhance your vehicle's combat potential.

Explore real-world-inspired cityscapes and face diverse enemies, epic bosses, and strategic progression.

Indie game developer and publisher Stunbyte confirmed a free demo and an Early Access release date for the game Driveloop. The game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest, giving you a sample of the intense driving survival shooter from February 24 until March 3. That demo will tee you up for the Early Access version of the game, which will drop on April 9 on Steam. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Driveloop

Driveloop is a high-octane, 3D survivor-like shooter in post-apocalyptic cities. Experience intense tactical driving and explosive combat as you upgrade and customize your vehicle to survive relentless enemy waves. Navigate real-world-inspired environments filled with danger at every turn. It's survival of the fastest. Are you ready to take the wheel? Drift, ram, and unleash a barrage of firepower as you experience an intense combination of tactical driving and explosive combat. Explore decaying cities inspired by real-world metropolises where danger lurks at every street corner. Whether you're charging into the swarms, evading enemy fire, or unleashing devastating attacks, embrace the chaos in style. It's the survival of the fastest and strongest!

Gain the edge in the heat of battle by ramming through enemies to open up new avenues of attack and maintain your speed with carefully timed drifts! Your vehicle is both a deadly weapon and a resilient shield in this fast-paced battleground. Recruit a motley crew of specialists to give your suped-up joyride more powerful weaponry and collect spare parts to unlock devastating power-ups. Build effective synergies to turn yourself into an unstoppable combat vehicle! From the desolate ruins of Berlin to the crumbling boulevards of Paris, each environment offers unique challenges and challenging layouts to overcome. Every street corner is a potential battlefield, and every turn could be your last.

High-Octane Combat : Drift, ram, and blast through endless waves of steampunk enemies in intense, chaotic battles.

: Drift, ram, and blast through endless waves of steampunk enemies in intense, chaotic battles. Ultimate Vehicle Customization : Upgrade with powerful weapons, unique crew members, and strategic abilities to enhance combat potential.

: Upgrade with powerful weapons, unique crew members, and strategic abilities to enhance combat potential. Post-Apocalyptic Cityscapes : Explore beautifully decayed, art-deco-inspired takes on iconic real-world cities.

: Explore beautifully decayed, art-deco-inspired takes on iconic real-world cities. Relentless Enemy Variety : Face diverse enemy types, from swarming minions to heavily armored mechanical foes.

: Face diverse enemy types, from swarming minions to heavily armored mechanical foes. Epic Boss Encounters : Confront massive, tactical bosses requiring precise timing and strategic use of vehicle abilities.

: Confront massive, tactical bosses requiring precise timing and strategic use of vehicle abilities. Strategic Progression: Continuously unlock synergies and expand your combat power with each upgrade and crew addition.

