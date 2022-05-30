Drunk Or Dead 2 Will Launch On VR Platforms In 2023

Developer and publisher 4 I Lab revealed that they will be making the sequel Drunk Or Dead 2 for VR platforms to come out next year. The game is currently in the works and is being designed to capitalize on all of the things that made the first title so appealing. That includes hyping up the violence and bringing in more of the risks of drinking and killing when you're dealing with a massive horde of zombies trying to eat you. Because hey, if you're going to die in the apocalypse, you might as well party hard while you're doing it. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as it will eventually be released in 2023 for Steam VR and Quest 2.

Immerse yourself in the virtual nightmare of Drunk or Dead 2, a post-apocalyptic VR world where you and your crew fight to survive against a nearly endless zombie horde with the help of a little booze and a whole truckload of high-powered guns. Getting smashed to stay sane is nothing new, but now it's well justified! A vicious zombie plague has spread across the world, and the only cure is alcohol. Protected by a killer hangover, chug what you've got and wade into the fray. Fend off hordes of undead as you stagger through the apocalypse, battling deadly bosses, collecting fun new weapons and hoarding every last drop of booze you can find. Explore, fight and party hard! Drunk Of Dead 2 is a campaign-based VR adventure for up to four players (two local, or four online), with plenty of opportunities to hang out, shop, chat and drink between battles. Life goes on, even through the end of the world. Explore the town, meet the locals, then pick from one of four classes and gear up for another round. This one's on you!