Drywall Eating Simulator Arrives on Steam Next Month

Do you have a hankering for drywall at work? Good news, as Drywall Eating Simulator will be coming out in a couple of weeks

Experience a unique physics-based 3D adventure where you secretly eat drywall to cope with stress.

Navigate daily pressures, interact with quirky NPCs, and balance your drywall-eating habit at work.

Features multiple colorful levels, challenging choices, and a satirical look at late capitalist life.

Indie game developer and publisher Peripheral Playbox has confirmed that Drywall Eating Simulator will be coming out in mid-December for Steam. The ridiculous premise for this game is that you lead an ordinary life except for the fact that you eat expensive drywall while carrying on your day. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will drop on December 10, 2025.

Drywall Eating Simulator

Aren't you tired of being nice? Don't you just want to… bite something? Drywall Eating Simulator is a physics-based 3D adventure carefully constructed to simulate the delights of late capitalist life. Engage in small talk, hit your KPIs, and maximize value for shareholders. And when you can't take it anymore, you go and eat some drywall. Peek into your neighbor's apartment, navigate a retail nightmare, or schmooze your way through a pretentious art gala. Where there's a will there's a way, and where there's a way, there's drywall! Smash through walls not just to clear a path, but to cope the only way your body knows how.

Annoying tech bros, gamer rivalries, and strangers constantly feel the need to overshare. Every interaction will raise your stress level. Your patience? Gone. But you know what's always there for you? I'll give you a hint, it rhymes with schmywall. Why not drywall? Life is filled with everyday pressures and stressors. Your boss is a nightmare, your friends keep ghosting you, politicians are driving you nuts – but not drywall. Drywall doesn't ask questions, it doesn't gossip, it doesn't judge you, and it doesn't bore you to death with small talk. It crumbles only when you need it to. And in that crumble you find yourself…or at least find a tasty(?) distraction.

Discover the delights of late capitalist drudgery!

Multiple levels with a colorful cast of fellow humans to talk to!

Delicious drywall!

Avoid various nosy NPCs trying to get up in your business…

Don't let your anger get out of control…

Keep your secret safe…

