Duckside Announces Final Open Beta For Mid-September

The Duckside developers have confirmed one final Open Beta will launch in mid-September, preparing the game for its Fall launch

Article Summary Final Open Beta for Duckside starts September 12 with new features like bird-powered weaponry and dark vision goggles.

Duckside is a survival game where you play as combat-trained ducks in an expansive, resource-rich island.

Use flight mechanics to glide, hover, and dive while battling other ducks and humans in the game.

Build nests, craft weapons, and team up with other ducks to protect your loot and survive the wild island.

Indie game developer and publisher tinyBuild Games have announced one last Open Beta is coming to Duckside next month to test the game out. The Open Beta will kick off on September 12, and with it will come a number of new additions and changes, including bird-powered weaponry, furniture, dark vision goggles designed for ducks, a reword on resource balancing, a mixing table, and tons of other features. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we're guessing a release date will be revealed shortly after this final test.

Duckside

Over 10 million ducks get killed per year by hunters, a statistic that would be much lower if ducks were combat-trained. Enter Duckside, a persistent world survival game like DayZ or Rust… but you're a duck, and so is everybody else. Put those webbed feet to use or take flight across an expansive island, where valuable resources and treasures await any ducks fortunate enough to discover them. But remain vigilant, as both fellow player ducks and the featherless (who refer to themselves as "humans") will stop at nothing to prevent you from laying your wings on any valuables at their expense. Harvest resources, craft weapons and tools, and build shelters to protect your loot and your life. How do Ducks even hold weapons and tools, you ask? Who cares? With a crafting system as deep and robust as this, they were wise to adapt, else they'd just be hanging around in ponds all day waiting to be added to that "10 million" statistic.

Are you really a Duck if you can't fly? No, you're a penguin or something. So in order to fully immerse you in your role of a duck, we've introduced a groundbreaking player controller with sophisticated flight mechanics allowing you to glide, hover, accelerate and dive, even whilst shooting and fighting! An alive Duck can keep his gear safe and his teammates alive. A dead duck however, is much less useful. So get yourself equipped, build nests for safety, storage, survival, and strategic advantage, but be warned: nothing is truly safe. Every structure can be destroyed, every stash of loot raided, and every migration could end in death.

Play alone or create a flock with other ducks to build, explore, fight, and survive together. Ducks are fiercely territorial, so encounters with opposing ducks can and will often result in some feathers being ruffled. Not to mention all those "humans" stationed around the island that don't seem to think it's as fun being shot at by ducks as it is shooting ducks, you'll need to deal with them too. Duckside isn't just about surviving; it's about getting into the mind of a duck. Being a duck. Feeling the cold steel of a machine gun on your feathers. And the peace of mind that comes with settling down after a long day, in a house you built out of trash that you'd looted off some guy's corpse.

