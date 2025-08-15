Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duckside

Duckside Confirmed For Console Early Access Next Month

Wanna play Duckside on consoles? The quckers game will arrive on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Early Access in early September

Article Summary Duckside is confirmed for Early Access on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching in early September.

Console release brings synchronized updates with the PC version and tailored platform controls.

Experience innovative duck flight mechanics, strategic nest building, and survival gameplay.

Team up or go solo as armed ducks battling rivals and humans on a chaotic, destructible island.

Indie game developer and publisher tinyBuild Games confirmed that Duckside will launch into Early Access on consoles in a couple of weeks. This will basically be the PC version that's currently in Early Access, with the obvious control changes and other differences you'll see between platforms. It also appears that the team will update all of them simultaneously throughout Early Access until they're ready to launch the full version. Enjoy the latest trailer as the EA console version arrives on PS5 and XSX|S on September 3, 2025.

Duckside

Are you really a Duck if you can't fly? No, you're a penguin or something. So in order to fully immerse you in your role of a duck, we've introduced a groundbreaking player controller with sophisticated flight mechanics allowing you to glide, hover, accelerate and dive, even whilst shooting and fighting! An alive Duck can keep his gear safe and his teammates alive. A dead duck however, is much less useful. So get yourself equipped, build nests for safety, storage, survival, and strategic advantage, but be warned: nothing is truly safe. Every structure can be destroyed, every stash of loot raided, and every migration could end in death.

Play alone or create a flock with other ducks to build, explore, fight, and survive together. Ducks are fiercely territorial, so encounters with opposing ducks can and will often result in some feathers being ruffled. Not to mention all those "humans" stationed around the island that don't seem to think it's as fun being shot at by ducks as it is shooting ducks, you'll need to deal with them too. Duckside isn't just about surviving; it's about getting into the mind of a duck. Being a duck. Feeling the cold steel of a machine gun on your feathers. And the peace of mind that comes with settling down after a long day, in a house you built out of trash that you'd looted off some guy's corpse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!