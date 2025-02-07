Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Empyreal, Secret Mode, Silent Games

Empyreal Confirms Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Those of you looking to try out the game Empyreal will get your chance later this month, as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Empyreal demo launches at Steam Next Fest, available from February 24 to March 3.

Discover two locations and preview late-game gear in this action RPG.

Embark on a quest to explore a Monolith built by a lost civilization.

Customize characters, master combat, and unlock new abilities.

Indie game developer Silent Games and publisher Secret Mode announced their new action RPG game Empyreal will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest. The game was introduced a few months ago by the two teams, as this will be an intense and complex title for those who truly love RPG titles. Now, you'll get a chance to try it out ahead of whenever it gets released in 2025, as the demo will provide players two distinct locations to explore, as well as an early peek at some late-game gear. You can read more about the game below and check out the initial trailer above, as the demo will be out on Steam from February 24 until March 3.

Empyreal

Empyreal is a complex, challenging, feature-rich action RPG. In a far-flung corner of the galaxy, an Expedition arrives on a hitherto unexplored planet to find a colossal Monolith built by a lost civilization. These are no mere ruins: the Monolith is filled with danger, and the Expedition is ill-equipped to unearth the secrets within. All eyes turn towards an elite mercenary who may succeed where all others have failed. Venture inside the Monolith and face the automatons that yet remain, remnants of the impossibly ancient civilization that built this unknowable structure. Survive and uncover revelations that transform our understanding of humanity itself.

Stand against formidable foes; your only hope of victory lies in mastering a unique and complex combat system.

A memorable cast of characters, with personal questlines and multiple endings for each one.

A beautiful but shattered ancient world. Explore breathtaking environments filled with hidden details.

Customize your character with a vast array of equipment and collect armor sets that confer powerful bonuses.

Upgrade and modify the loot you find, unlock new abilities to personalize your playstyle.

