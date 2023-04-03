Dune: Adventures In The Imperium – Power & Pawns Hits Pre-Order Modiphius Entertainment has put the latest Dune: Adventures In The Imperium book, Power & Pawns: The Emperor’s Court, up for pre-order.

Modiphius Entertainment confirmed that Dune: Adventures In The Imperium – Power & Pawns: The Emperor's Court is up for pre-order today. This particular book is a 144-page supplement title that will give you many of the secrets of the Imperium, along with several new factions and campaign options for GM's to incorporate into their campaign. The book is going for $48 right now, with it expected to ship in June 2023. We got more info on what's inside the book below.

"In the universe of Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, there is no higher power than the Emperor, leader of House Corrino, but the more power and wealth he has, the more his ambition grows. To make an ally of House Corrino is to ally with the force that controls the Known Universe. Those in the Emperor's grace can wield unspeakable power, as long as they never forget where it comes from. But beyond Kaitain, beyond Arrakis, beyond your House, lie countless other orders and factions, each with their own agenda and specialist skills. The deadly Ginaz swordmasters, the despicable Tleilaxu, and the noble Suk school might each be an ally if you know how to offer them the right price."

An in-depth look at the Emperor's Court and the Imperial homeworld of Kaitain, life at court, and the entertainment and distractions available on the most beautiful planet in the Known Universe.

A look at the brutal Sardaukar, the deadliest fighters in the Imperium, and how to use them as player characters with a host of new abilities.

The secrets of the Tleilaxu are laid bare, including the option to use Face Dancers as player characters and new options for Mentats.

An array of new talents and skills for graduates of the Ginaz sword school and the Suk medical school, including six new Drive options for any character.

A host of detail for the gamemaster on running political campaigns and creating complex intrigues.

Notes for players with ambition detailing how they can take control of their House or take a role within it, and destroy the reputation of those in their way, be they ally or enemy.

A complete adventure — 'Blood and Riches' where the player characters must negotiate a tense conflict between two great Houses that might plunge the Imperium into war.