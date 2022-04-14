Fortnite Is Bringing The Sights & Sounds Of Coachella To The Game

Epic Games has something special planned for Fortnite players as they will be bringing the experience of Coachella to you with Alto and Poet. Starting today and running for the next two weeks over the course of the music festival (as well as certain additions until May 16th), you'll be able to take part in a few different activities and special additions coming to the game as they celebrate the concert series. The big additions to the game will be the two musicians who will be getting their own skins and accessories on April 21st in the shop, while you enjoy their music and others in the Icon Radio to hype up the show. We have more info below of what will be happening the next couple of weeks.

BRING THE NOISE: Icon Radio will air songs from over 30 artists featured in Coachella 2022! While driving around in battle, turn to Icon Radio to add good vibes to your side.

Icon Radio will air songs from over 30 artists featured in Coachella 2022! While driving around in battle, turn to Icon Radio to add good vibes to your side. AVAILABLE WEEK 1: The first wave of Coachella items drop on Thursday, April 14 at 8 PM ET with the Wilder and Lyric Outfits and their Cosmic Equalizer Alt Styles, plus matching accessories for each. The matching accessories for the Wilder Outfit are the Finfin Back Bling (included with the Outfit), Neon Biter Pickaxe, and Finfin Flair Wrap. The Lyric Outfit's matching accessories are the Swaguaro Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the Festival Shredder Pickaxe.

AVAILABLE WEEK 2: The second wave of items drop on Thursday, April 21, at 8 PM ET with the music-reactive Alto and Poet Outfits and their matching accessories. Alto's matching accessories are the Sonic Vibes Back Bling (included with the Outfit) and the tropical Softest Electropalm Pickaxe. Be out of this world with Poet's matching Cosmonautic Helmet Back Bling (included with the Outfit), make a point with the Cactical Crusher Pickaxe, and be a star with the Mainstage Wrap.