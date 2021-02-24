Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Is Headed To Xbox On March 17th

Return to Etheria as the forces of darkness converge on exotic new locales and reimagined favorites. Prepare to repel the enemy's advance by assembling defensive blockades and damage-dealing towers to destroy oncoming waves of trolls, goblins, and many more devious foes. Then dive into the action, storming onto the battlefield as one of five Defenders (with many more on the way), each of whom can utilize an assortment of skills, gear, and powerful special abilities to vanquish their foes in action-packed brawls. Defend Etheria alone or join forces with up to four players in online co-op. Overcome challenges in the Campaign by clearing levels overrun with hundreds of enemies before preparing to take on epic boss encounters. Reap rewards like new gear, weapons, skill points, pets, and cosmetics to turn each playable Defender into an unstoppable Etherian hero.

Battle-hardened Defenders can test their mettle in alternate game types that remix the core experience with a range of new challenges. Rely solely on building prowess in Pure Strategy Mode or embrace Mix Mode's unpredictable progression, where no two stages play out the same. Dive into Rifted maps, added with the recent version 1.2 update on Steam and available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One at launch. Accessible during Campaign and Survival Mode sessions, Rifted maps scale down the number of enemies while introducing ultra-powerful versions of the hordes that reward new weapons, armor, and accessories. Make a fashion statement while saving Etheria with the new Transmog system. Replace the look of any weapon or hard-earned accessory to create fully customizable Defenders without having to sacrifice stat-boosting equipment bonuses. Go the extra mile to let your personality shine by tweaking item colors of pretty much everything to make unique heroes.