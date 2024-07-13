Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Purple Moss Collectors, Yogacast Games

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers Reveals August Release Date

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers has an official release date as we'll see the game released for PC via Steam in early August.

Article Summary Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers set for Steam release on August 8, 2024.

Roguelike adventure meets blackjack in a unique card game experience.

Build new decks with 200+ cards, including Tarot and Business Cards.

Overcome 60 characters and enjoy a dynamic pixel art casino setting.

Indie game developer Purple Moss Collectors and publisher Yogacast Games announced an official release date this week for Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you'll play your way through a seedy tavern filled with gamblers who have their own way of betting and playing Blackjack, as you're getting a little roguelike adventure mixed with various card titles. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be out on August 8, 2024.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

In Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, you'll travel through a tavern where everyone plays a very different version of blackjack to what you're used to. You'll have to master it to strike down the capitalists at the top who are profiting from the tavern's manipulation of the blackjack-addicted townspeople. Every run, you'll build a new deck from a collection of over 200 unique cards, each with its own special effects. Will you use the powerful Tarot cards? Or perhaps you prefer the Business Card or the Hall Pass? Or maybe you have an Ace Up Your Sleeve?

Just as your deck will be different every time, so will the way you wield the cards. One run' you might be focused on drawing aces, while the next' you are aiming to fill your opponent's deck with bad draws. As you make your way through the tavern, you'll be presented with many choices – make sure you make the right one, as the consequences could catapult your run to greatness or end it very quickly… Will you buy a loot box, open a booster pack, drink ale, or stay in the fancy room?

Four unique play styles based around card suits.

Unlock new starter decks when you complete runs, for a whole new way to play!

Over 250 unique cards and 60 characters to defeat.

Unique and grimey pixel art aesthetic.

All the degeneracy from a seedy casino but with no risk to your finances, mental health, or your loved ones

