Dungeons & Dragons Announces D&D Celebration For Next Week

Wizards of the Coast has announced a new Dungeons & Dragons event happening next week as they're throwing a D&D Celebration. Much like the one they held a few months ago with G4, this one will feature several games and presentations of the latest book, The Wild Beyond The Witchlight, as well as previewing content from Fizban's Treasury Of Dragons (coming October 19th) and Strixhaven: A Curriculum Of Chaos (arriving November 16th). A lot of the people involved are familiar faces that we were missing the last time around, but also some new ones as we get to see the cast of Star Trek: Discovery play a game! We have some of the big shows for you below, and you can check out the entire schedule here. The programming will be broadcast September 23rd-26th live on Twitch.

Disco Does D&D: Cast members from Star Trek: Discovery Anthony Rapp, Mary Wisemann, Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander, and special guest Wil Wheaton, play Dungeons & Dragons with Noah Averbach-Katz at the helm as DM.

The Circus of Sound – a D&D Musical: The long-awaited D&D musical event starring Anthony Rapp, Jason Charles Miller, Azie Dungey, Vico Ortiz, and Mariah Rose Faith with Kelly Lynne D'Angelo as DM.

The Slapstick Hunt: A Silly Chase: DM Amy Vorpahl leads cast members from The Guild, Sandeep Parikh, Vince Caso, Robin Thorsen, Amy Okuda, and Jeff Lewis on a comedic adventure through the multiverse.

The Dungeon & The Dragon: An unlikely band of monsters are assembled to help a wronged dragon track down the heroes who stole her hoard with Alicia Marie, Deborah Ann Woll, Todd Stashwick, Patrick Rothfuss, and Matthew Lillard playing as monsters and B. Dave Walters as DM.

The Great Dragon Tourney: Get ready for a tourney unlike any other featuring dragon jousting, racing, and diplomacy starring Anna Prosser, Mica Burton, Nathan Sharp, Jonathan Indovino, and Kate Welch (in an extra-special role) with Mark Hulmes as DM.