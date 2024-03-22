Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, GaryCon

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals 2024 Lineup Of Releases At GaryCon 2024

Wizards of the Coast gave a formal preview of what's to come for Dungeons & Dragons over the next year during GaryCon 2024.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils 'Vecna: Eve of Ruin' at GaryCon 2024, sparking multiverse mayhem.

Anticipate 'The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977' for the game's historic insight.

'Quests from the Infinite Staircase' anthology to revamp six vintage D&D adventures.

Updated core rulebooks with the 2024 Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide announced.

Wizards of the Coast arrived at GaryCon 2024 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, this week with some big Dungeons & Dragons announcements for what will be released over the next year. The biggest among them is a brand new adventure module called Vecna: Eve Of Ruin, which will take players on a multidimensional journey to reassemble the powerful Rod Of Seven Parts to stop Vecna from destroying the multiverse. We're also getting a new anthology adventure book called Quests from the Infinite Staircase, featuring six classic/popular adventures from the early days of D&D to tie into the game's 50th Anniversary. Speaking of its anniversary, we're also getting a historical book with The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977, a tome of history showing all of the design work and notes that went into making the game from its origins to eventually becoming D&D. And we finally have release dates for the updated versions of the core rulebooks. You can read more about them below as we'll have more details on each this weekend.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin (May 21, 2024)

A high-stakes adventure in which the fate of the entire multiverse hangs in the balance. The heroes begin in the Forgotten Realms and travel to Planescape, Spelljammer, Eberron, Ravenloft, Dragonlance, and Greyhawk as they race to save existence from obliteration by the notorious lich Vecna, who is weaving a ritual to eliminate good, obliterate the gods, and subjugate all worlds. (Adventure Campaign for characters of levels 10-20)

The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons: 1970-1977 (June 18, 2024)

The ultimate book showcasing D&D's inception, including Gary Gygax's never-before-seen first draft of D&D written in 1973, a curated collection of published fanzine and magazine articles that contribute to D&D's origin story. Each document is introduced, described, and woven into the story by one of the game's foremost historians, Jon Peterson.

Quests from the Infinite Staircase (July 16, 2024)

This anthology weaves together six classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures while updating them for the game's fifth edition. The Infinite Staircase holds doors leading to fantastic realms. It's home to the noble genie Nafas, who hears wishes made throughout the multiverse and recruits heroes to fulfill them. (Adventure Anthology for character levels 1 to 13)

Player's Handbook 2024 (September 17, 2024)

Take your game to the next level with the revised 2024 Player's Handbook. More player options, enhanced organization, and engaging additions to the fifth edition rules, make this a must have for your next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Dungeon Master's Guide 2024 (November 12, 2024)

It's never been easier to become the Dungeon Master than with the revised 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. Learn the craft from the experts in a cleverly crafted and accessible approach to running your own game. With more tools than ever before, becoming the master of your own multiverse will be a snap.

Monster Manual 2025 (February 18, 2025)

The revised 2025 Monster Manual brings you the greatest selection of foes to face off with your player's characters than ever assembled in the history of the game. More options at all levels of play means more ways to provide the challenges that will keep them coming back to the table again and again.

