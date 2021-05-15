Dungeons Of Edera Is Planned For Release In Q4 2021

Monster Tooth Studios revealed this week that Dungeons Of Edera will be getting released sometime in Q4 2021. The game had been released back in August 2020 into Steam's Early Access, and the game has been getting subtle improvements over time as the devs keep testing things out with a playerbase. Now it appears they have a goal in mind for a full release later this year. They haven't forgotten current owners of the game, who currently have access to the first two chapters of the campaign along with the endless dungeon mode. There will still be content and improvements added along the way until they have an actual date for it.

Dungeons Of Edera is a dungeon crawler featuring procedurally generated levels, each packed with challenging enemies, bosses, and lots of loot for the aspiring adventurer — battle through hordes of monsters, unite factions, and leave your legacy as you restore Edera to its former glory! Unite the Factions of Edera: Play through a hand crafted campaign over three unique factions to unite your lands against the Oswary Kingdom.

Play through a hand crafted campaign over three unique factions to unite your lands against the Oswary Kingdom. Never play the same dungeon twice: Procedurally generated levels featuring a wide variety of themes with random enemies and bosses selected from the numerous factions means you will never play the same dungeon twice, bringing a new challenge every time you step in

Procedurally generated levels featuring a wide variety of themes with random enemies and bosses selected from the numerous factions means you will never play the same dungeon twice, bringing a new challenge every time you step in Your character, played your way: Persistent progression and an open skill tree means with each level and skill point you choose your characters path.

Persistent progression and an open skill tree means with each level and skill point you choose your characters path. Loot… Lots of loot: Hundreds of loot options over several rarity types that will boost your abilities and help you specialize your character

Hundreds of loot options over several rarity types that will boost your abilities and help you specialize your character Leave your legacy: Spend your gold to rebuild your faction with upgrades that persist through death and aid your next adventurer. Bring in a blacksmith to sell exotic weapons or a trainer from the Fire Mages guild to unlock magical skills.