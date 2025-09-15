Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clockwork Bird, Duskpunk

Duskpunk Reveals Free Demo For Steam Coming Next Week

The new dice-driven steampunk RPG Duskpunk is getting a free demo for you to try, as the team will launch it next week on Steam

Article Summary Duskpunk free demo launches on Steam September 23, offering 1-2 hours of early gameplay.

Immerse yourself in a post-war city where survival depends on choices and alliances you make.

Play as an ex-soldier trying to rebuild a life after escaping a grim fate as fuel for Dredgeport.

Inspired by TTRPGs, Duskpunk blends narrative adventure, roleplay, and rich character stories.

Indie game developer and publisher Clockwork Bird has confirmed that they will release a free demo this month for their upcoming game, Duskpunk. This particular game is a dice-driven RPG that has been inspired by TTRPGs and narrative adventure games such as Citizen Sleeper, as the game will have you playing he role of an ex-soldier who has been mistaken for dead and shipped back to the city of Dredgeport. After escaping the horrible consequence of having your corpse be processed into fuel, you find yourself with just your life and your sanity as you rebuild. The demo will launch on Steam on September 23, offering up 1-2 hours worth of gameplay from the early part of the title. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we wait for it to arrive next week.

Duskpunk

Dredgeport is spiralling out of control. Gangs rule the slums, corruption trumps the law, and corpses of the war-dead are burned daily for fuel. You are an ex-soldier, mistaken for dead and shipped back to Dredgeport for processing. After a narrow escape, you find yourself alone in the guts of the city, with only two things to your name: your life and your sanity. Keeping both will prove a challenge.

Inspired by tabletop RPGs and narrative adventure games like Citizen Sleeper, Duskpunk finds a balance between challenge and freedom, tracking your health, energy and stress as you try to survive. Make lasting choices that determine the city's fate. Develop skills to distinguish yourself in your chosen field of work. Earn a crust, explore the city, make alliances and escape your traumatic past. Dredgeport plays host to characters with rich backstories and murky motivations. Some care for you or the city; others are in it for themselves, but will pay well. Choose your allies wisely. They will be part of your fate whether you like it or not.

