Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, The Walking Dead

Dying Light 2 Adds New Content Celebrating The Walking Dead

Celebrate 20 Years of The Walking Dead with a special pack of content coming to Dying Light 2, including iconic items from the series.

Techland and Skybound Entertainment have partnered together for some special content in Dying Light 2 as they celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Walking Dead. An in-game event will last one week, kicking off today and running all the way until August 2nd. The game will also be adding a special bundle that will have some iconic items added to the game, including Rick's hat and Lucille. We got the finer details of everything for you below as the event is now live!

"Each day will present a new Personal Goal, such as killing enemies using ranged weapons or dismembering the infected, rewarded by a unique Comic Cover – think Dying Light 2 Stay Human meets The Walking Dead aesthetic – that can be gathered by players in-game. Each collectible, featuring stylized art from famed Polish artists Marek Oleksicki and Łukasz Owdziej, is made available only on a specific day, as it is assigned to a corresponding Personal Goal. Players who manage to get all 7 Comic Covers can try to reach the Collection Goal. Those who complete it will claim The Walking Dead memento weapon charm as a prize."

"A very special treat awaits particularly dedicated fans: Lucille – Negan's infamous barbed wire bat! This weapon can only be won by the most ruthless players. To get the item with a blueprint, you need to complete the Weekly Goal by killing 850 enemies in total throughout the event. But that's not all – there is one more prize to be claimed. If Dying Light 2 Stay Human players prove themselves to be truly ferocious and slay 160 million enemies together, the Global Goal will be fulfilled, and everyone will get Rick's Hat as a reward!"

"For those seeking to complete the look, The Walking Dead Bundle is available for purchase for USD $7.99, offering Rick Grimes' Outfit as well as The Walking Dead Paraglider for added flavor. But if iconic weapons are what you're after, this bundle will also meet your needs, and then some. Lucille is, of course, the queen of that bunch – but Michonne's Katana is no less emblematic of the comic book series. Add to that Negan's Knife, and you've got yourself an arsenal capable of repelling any enemy, alive or undead. All three weapons are available with their blueprints."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!