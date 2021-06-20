Dying Light 2 Has Launched A New Fan Arts Contest

Techland announced this week that they have launched a Dying Light 2 Stay Human User Contest for fans to submit artworks for prizes. The contest offers participants a chance to win cash prizes, the limited-quantity Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition, and more as you can enter across multiple categories. Right now, they are currently taking submissions for cosplay, short stories, and visual arts, all of which need to evoke the world and characters of Dying Light 2. if you end up being one of the lucky winners, you'll be able to snag collector items and cash prizes up to $2,500, along with the chance for your art to be featured in the game. You can read more about the contest below.

Multiple categories means more chances for creative gamers and the amazing Dying Light community to win. From thrilling short stories and inspiring art to captivating cosplay, this special contest allows many kinds of creative enthusiasts to share their art. Writing: Create a short story inspired by the life of The City's inhabitants. Examine The City through their eyes and tell us a mature, brave, surprising "Urban Legend."

Fan Art: Create a piece of visual art that comes alive in UV light! Empty buildings, crumbling walls, and the remnants of civilization hide many secrets.

Cosplay: Become a Dying Light 2 character with a makeshift weapon forged from metal scraps, an improvised outfit for combat and climbing, or anything else creativity unleashes. Submissions are open now through December 7. Finalists and winners will be selected by an internal jury at Techland. Unique collector items, cash prizes up to $2,500 USD, and the chance for art to be featured in Dying Light 2: Stay Human are all up for grabs. Additionally, every finalist will receive Dying Light: Platinum Edition , which includes all major DLCs and content bundles for the award-winning, critically acclaimed game.