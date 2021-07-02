Dying Light 2 Receives A New Monsters Gameplay Trailer
Techland held another "Dying 2 Know" livestream this week talking about the game, and with it came a new Monsters gameplay trailer to enjoy. The world is not just made up of the undead who roam around looking for people to gnaw on during the night. A lot of things were created in this chaotic aftermath of a world sent to the dark ages, some of them can be dealt with pretty easily, while others take more than just a well-placed shot or a tumble off the side of a building. The trailer will give you a better ide aof everything lurking around the corner. Enjoy both videos below along with some added info from the team.
The second episode of D2K shone a UV light on several types of enemies—including the Revenant, a brand-new infected species—and their transformation process. During the show, viewers learned about how Techland creates the terror-filled, challenging night in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Several aspects of bringing the monstrous infected alive in the game world were described. Check out the full episode.Pre-orders for Dying Light 2 Stay Human are now open, with two retail editions available, Standard and Deluxe, alongside three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. All pre-orders will come with an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin, so pre-order your preferred edition today! Further details on all available editions can be found here.To set the stage for Dying Light 2 Stay Human's ravaged world and dark secrets, Techland announced a partnership with Dynamite Entertainment for the creation of the prequel comic book, "Banshee: I Am The Cure". The comic will be available at retail later this year, but those who can't wait can grab the digital version on TechlandGG.com for free until July 15. Techland has also launched Which Kind of Monster Are You?. This new website lets fans take a test to find out which type of infected they would become in the world of Dying Light!