Dying Light 2 Receives A New Monsters Gameplay Trailer

Techland held another "Dying 2 Know" livestream this week talking about the game, and with it came a new Monsters gameplay trailer to enjoy. The world is not just made up of the undead who roam around looking for people to gnaw on during the night. A lot of things were created in this chaotic aftermath of a world sent to the dark ages, some of them can be dealt with pretty easily, while others take more than just a well-placed shot or a tumble off the side of a building. The trailer will give you a better ide aof everything lurking around the corner. Enjoy both videos below along with some added info from the team.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Monsters Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/Rhu12WRkNGA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Dying 2 Know: Episode 2 (https://youtu.be/KFWDDv6Exek)