Dying Light 2 Stay Human Launches New Behind-The-Music Series

Techland and composter Olivier Deriviere have come together to launch a new behind-the-music series for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The team loaded up six new videos this week as they take you down a journey of making music for the game. From the planning stages all the way to working in cooperation with the London Contemporary Orchestra to make some of the most haunting and impactful music you listen to on a regular basis when hunting zombies. We have the first video for you, along with a quote from the company's CEO below, as the entire playlist is located on YouTube.

"The best part for me was the number of players who got in touch with me directly to express their excitement about the music," said Paweł Marchewka, CEO of Techland. "They told me about all the emotions that they felt while parkouring, fighting, building the world, and discovering the story. This was all that I could hope for – for players to enjoy and be immersed in the music and feel like it contributed to their gameplay immensely. I am still in awe to have received such positive feedback, more than that, I am grateful to Techland for allowing me to explore music in Dying Light 2 like never before. Working with Olivier was a great honor for us, and we are proud to present the results of our collaboration to millions of gamers around the world: the soundtrack for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Olivier is an outstanding composer and developer who truly understands the potential of video games and what players desire. He has been — and still is — an integral part of our team, lending his skills to design a unique music control system that dynamically reacts to events within the game. The effect of this cooperation is amazing, and it's no surprise that he is considered the best in the business."