Dying Light Holds A New Halloween Event & More Haunting Things

Techland has released a new Halloween event for Dying Light this week while also adding more prelude content to Dying Light 2. First off, the original title is getting its own Halloween event, which kicked off today, giving you a chance to have a little costumed fun in a specific period in time. Meanwhile, DL2 gets a brand new video from their miniseries of audio tales showing off a brand new tale from a character named Jonah. You can check out more info on both of them below!

To embrace the spirit of Halloween, Techland today launches a seasonal event in Dying Light . With the event comes a new challenge, "Volatile Rush"! Be careful, as every noise you make will summon a Volatile. They may be terrifying, but you are not defenseless! Trick-or-treat potions will aid you in combat and the Van Crane Bundle, spooky zombies, and themed decorations across the city will plunge you right into the festivities of All Hallows' Eve. With a new costume and weapons, you have all you need to cleanse Harran's streets of creatures of the night!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Urban Legend The Jonah (https://youtu.be/V2JPG9qmWsI)

The legends about Jonah are well-known to every sailor. Those who've been out to sea know the bad luck Jonah brings. On your ship, as things turn south, the wind stops blowing, ropes break, and food rots. His bad luck spreads like a virus with every touch, and the only way to stop him is to track him down and throw him overboard. But watch out, as you can only truly know Jonah once you meet him. Listen to this scary legend narrated by the deepest, darkest voice on YouTube, Corpse Husband, and feel goosebumps form on your skin. And if you somehow survive, perhaps good luck will find you next time? Every legend carries its own mysteries, and Jonah's bad luck cannot reach those who have uncovered all the secrets hidden in this legend.