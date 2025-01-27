Posted in: Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light

Dying Light Reveals 10th Anniversary Celebration Plans

Dying Light turns ten this year, and with this anniversary, the team at Techland will be releasing special content and more

Article Summary Dying Light's 10th Anniversary brings back fan-favorite events for 2025 and unveils exciting new content.

Techland reveals a peek at Dying Light: The Beast, set for Summer 2025 release alongside transmedia projects.

Fans celebrate with an exclusive 10th Anniversary Bundle featuring iconic gear and themed collectibles.

Experience high-tension survival in a zombie-infested world with unparalleled parkour and co-op gameplay.

Techland held a special livestream today in which they talked about their celebration plans for the 10th Anniversary of Dying Light. As part of the livestream, the team revealed that they will bring back several events over the course of 2025 to both titles while also highlighting many of the things that made both games successful. They also showed off a little more of Dying Light: The Beast, which is still planned for release sometime this Summer 2025. The team will also be doing several transmedia projects revolving around the game, which includes a franchise rebranding. Plus, the return of the original Dying Light soundtrack composer, Paweł Błaszczak, who has created a special track to celebrate the occasion.

Released to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Dying Light, this bundle includes the certified Hotshot Outfit, the invaluable Dawnbreaker shotgun, the radiant Sunburst revolver, and the glimmering Golden Idol machete. The gilded appearance of each item is a testament to everything you accomplished in Harran. This bundle also features the Golden Hour buggy paint job, symbolizing your role as a beacon of hope for survivors and a formidable force against enemies.

Dying Light

Survive in a city beset by a zombie virus! Discover the hard choice you will have to make on your secret mission. Will loyalty to your superiors prove stronger than the will to save the survivors? The choice is yours. Roam the city with unprecedented freedom and bask in its unique atmosphere. Use parkour to scale every building and reach remote areas. Engage in gory combat and discover limitless options to confront your enemies. Use the environment paired with various weapon types and abilities to gain an advantage. Experience the dramatic shift in the world, as you change from a hunter to hunted at sundown. Face the coming threat or run away without wasting your time to look behind. Join forces with other players and raise your chances of survival in an exciting co-op mode. Tackle the story campaign together and see how far you'll go as a team.

