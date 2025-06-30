Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chained Echoes, Deck13

Chained Echoes Announces New DLC: Ashes of Elrant

Chained Echoes has announced its firsty official DLC, as the indie JRPG title will be getting Ashes of Elrant this August

Article Summary Chained Echoes unveils its first official DLC, Ashes of Elrant, launching August for PC and consoles.

Explore a new land, battle over 40 new enemies, and discover deeper lore before the game’s final showdown.

Meet a new playable character, engage with fresh side content, and unlock new mini-games, gear, and items.

The DLC features 15 new music tracks by Eddie Marianukroh, further expanding the acclaimed soundtrack.

Indie game developer Umami Tiger and publisher Deck13 have revealed that Chained Echoes will be getting its first DLC, which they are calling Ashes of Elrant. The first DLC since the game was released three years ago, this will come with an entirely new land to explore, new characters to interact with, over 40 new monsters and bosses to fight, and a soundtrack addition that includes 15 new tracks by Eddie Marianukroh. We have more info below as it will be released for PC and consoles on August 7, 2025.

Chained Echoes: Ashes of Elrant

Eldrea is calling once again. Eldrea needs you. One. More. Time. Ashes of Elrant is the official DLC for the highly acclaimed Chained Echoes, offering you more of what you enjoyed so much. Meet all your beloved characters and answer the call as the Crimson Wings are needed once again. Ashes of Elrant takes place right before the end of Chained Echoes. While you and your clan are preparing for the final fight, a new call for help reaches the Crimson Wings. This mission will reveal more about the origin of the Order of Leonar and Lenne's past. What challenges await you in a new land where nothing is as it seems?

Ashes of Elrant takes players to a new land, away from Valandis. It is set right before the final fight of Chained Echoes, so you can prepare yourself for meeting your beloved heroes once again. The Clan of the Crimson Wings has to answer a call for help from the land of Elrant. A land where nothing is as it seems. Fans will learn more about the background story of Valandis and also get a deeper look at the characters and their motivations. And with the White Wolf also someone really, really special within the history of Valandis will join the cast.

A new playable character

Visit new areas

Over 40 new enemies and bosses

Over 15 new music tracks

Fresh equipment and items

New Mini-Games

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!