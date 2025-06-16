Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Yunara the Unbroken Faith

League of Legends Reveals New Champion: Yunara the Unbroken Faith

League of Legends has a new champion coming to the game shortly, as they dropped the first details for Yunara the Unbroken Faith

Article Summary League of Legends introduces Yunara the Unbroken Faith in upcoming Patch 25.14 on July 16, 2025.

Yunara is a mystical fighter from Ionia with a backstory linked to the Darkin War and Kinkou Order.

Her ability kit features enhanced critical strikes, stacking passive bonuses, and a powerful ultimate form.

Abilities include spirit magic attacks, mobility skills, and a Transcendence state that empowers all skills.

Riot Games revealed their latest champion coming to League of Legends, as we got a brief rundown of Yunara the Unbroken Faith. As is the usual case with new champions, they gave a little about her backstory and listed her abilities, but nothing super in-depth as they want to have a little mystique about the character before they launch them. Speaking of which, she will be a part of Patch 25.14, set to launch on July 16, 2025.

League of Legends – Yunara the Unbroken Faith

During the Darkin War, Yunara, the Kinkou Order's Fist of Shadow, sacrificed herself to contain the Darkin Glaive within the Spirit Realm. There she remained until the Wyldbloom returned both her and the shrine she was sealed within to the Mortal Realm. Now, centuries in the future, Yunara finds herself in an Ionia she barely recognizes, armed with knowledge and techniques long forgotten—until now.

Abilities

Passive – Vow to the First Lands: Yunara's critical strikes deal extra magic damage.

Yunara's critical strikes deal extra magic damage. Q – Cultivation of Spirit: Yunara gains a stack of Unleash with every attack, plus an extra one when she hits a champion or lands a crit. At max stacks, Yunara can activate her Q to gain attack speed, bonus damage on hit, and will deal splash damage in a small area with each attack. This ability is automatically activated while Yunara is Transcended.

Yunara gains a stack of Unleash with every attack, plus an extra one when she hits a champion or lands a crit. At max stacks, Yunara can activate her Q to gain attack speed, bonus damage on hit, and will deal splash damage in a small area with each attack. This ability is automatically activated while Yunara is Transcended. W – Arc of Judgment / Arc of Ruin: Yunara sends a swirling prayer bead out, which damages and slows enemies as it travels. At its endpoint, it lingers and expands for a moment, continuing to damage enemies who don't get out of the way. While Transcended instead of a swirling prayer bead, she fires a beam of spirit magic that slows and deals damage in a line.

Yunara sends a swirling prayer bead out, which damages and slows enemies as it travels. At its endpoint, it lingers and expands for a moment, continuing to damage enemies who don't get out of the way. While Transcended instead of a swirling prayer bead, she fires a beam of spirit magic that slows and deals damage in a line. E – Kanmei's Steps / Untouchable Shadows: Yunara gains a quick burst of move speed to chase down enemies, reposition, or dodge skillshots. While Transcended, she instead dashes.

Yunara gains a quick burst of move speed to chase down enemies, reposition, or dodge skillshots. While Transcended, she instead dashes. R – Transcend One's Self: Yunara taps into her full power, entering a transcendent state for several seconds that enhances all of her basic abilities for the duration.

