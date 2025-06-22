Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Shows Off New Corrode Map During Esports Finals

Valorant is getting a brand-new 5v5 map later this week, as Riot Games revealed more of Corrode, set in a French castle turned mining town

Article Summary Corrode, Valorant's new 5v5 map, debuts June 25 and is set in a French castle-turned-mining town.

This Omega Earth map features 2 spike sites, 3 lanes, and layered defenses for strategic gameplay.

Players face less RR loss for Corrode losses during its launch period, easing competitive play.

The new act adds the Phaseguard skinline, exclusive rewards, and a Battlepass with unique items.

Before the finals of the Valorant Masters, Riot Games dropped new details about the next map being added to Valorant, as players got their first look at Corrode. The map takes place in a French castle that was converted into a mining town when certain resources were discovered. The map puts a fresh spin on the three-lane system and provide a number of attack points and special locations for almost every operator to take advantage of. Youc an read more here and check out the trailer as the map will be released on June 25, 2025.

Valorant – Corrode Map

Brave the harsh beauty of the French castle turned mining town as you battle for its precious resources. A 5v5 map set in a French castle town transformed into a radianite salt mining facility, Corrode is set on the climate-ravaged world of Omega Earth. Corrode will be available in the competitive pool immediately upon launch. During the first two weeks, players lose 50% less RR for losses on Corrode, but still gain 100% RR for wins to help them get in and practice the map in a competitive setting without the fear of deranking. Additionally, Swiftplay will have a dedicated Corrode queue from the map's launch on June 25 through to June 30.

This act also brings players the Phaseguard Collection, a skinline that embodies cutting-edge technology and tactical precision. Weapons included in the collection are the Vandal, Outlaw, Ghost, Bulldog and new melee – the Splitter. The new Battlepass will feature items such as the 5 Years: Kill All Radiants Card, Bonsai Gun Buddy, ATLAS // CMD Vandal, and more. Corrode features medieval streets repurposed with industrial equipment and layered defenses perched high above vast salt flats. Key features of the map include:

2 Spike Sites

3 Lane Layout

Layered defenses and fall-back positions

Reduced overwhelming ability aggression in map design

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!