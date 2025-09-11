Posted in: Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: dying light, Dying Light: The Beast

Dying Light: The Beast Reveals Many Of The Monsters

Check out the latest trailer for Dying Light: The Beast, as they show off many of the bosses and higher grade monsters in the game

Article Summary Watch the new Dying Light: The Beast trailer revealing terrifying bosses and monstrous foes.

Play as Kyle Crane, torn between human and beast after brutal experiments in Castor Woods.

Experience brutal combat, best-in-class parkour, and intense day-night survival mechanics.

Join up to three friends in co-op, exploring a detailed, next-gen open world full of danger.

Techland has released another new video for Dying Light: The Beast this week, as we get a better look at the monsters in the game. When we say monsters, we're not talking the average zombies you see in the game, we're talking mid-boss to heavy-duty monsters that will ruin your day. Many of them looking gruesome to the core. Enjoy the video, as the game will be released on September 18, 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast

You are Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. But now, a battle rages inside you: zombie DNA clashes with human, and you struggle to control the beast within. You want revenge… but first you must tame it. It's your only option. Once you enter the zombie-infested Castor Woods, every battle will be a fight for survival… especially when night falls. Play as Kyle Crane, a hero with the DNA of both man and beast. Freely switch between two playstyles and face a fierce conflict that lead to the acceptance of the monster within. Push the brutality of Dying Light's combat to the extreme. Crush skulls, rip heads off, and tear enemies in half as you constantly fight to control your evolving beastly powers.

The distinct experiences of night and day, a signature of the Dying Light series, merge into one unique whole. Explore and scavenge by day, but remember the constantly ticking clock. Because once the sun sets, the night unleashes horrors that leave you with just three choices: run, hide or fight for your life. Feel the adrenaline rush of best-in-class first-person parkour. Jump from rooftop to rooftop and overcome any obstacle. And when that's not enough, grab the wheel of an off-road vehicle and ruthlessly tear through hordes of zombies. The advanced movement system is easily accessible, but rewards those who master it.

Next-gen visuals bring the hand-crafted zombie apocalypse to life. Every detail tells a story of survival. Lose yourself in the majesty of Castor Woods: explore the tourist town, industrial area, national park, farmland, swamps and more. All full of beauty… and decay. Band together with up to three other players in co-op! Brave the dangers of Castor Woods, where you can experience every encounter, every discovery and every twist as a unit with shared progress.

