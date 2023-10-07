Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blood West, Hyperstrange, Stephen L. Russell

Blood West Hypes Legendary Voice Actor Joining The Game

As Blood West slowly makes its way to a full release, the game just gained a new voice actor, lending their talents to the westrn FPS.

Indie game developer and publisher Hyperstrange decided to hype the fact that they got a legendary voice actor to join Blood West. In a brand new video released this week, Stephen L. Russell was revealed as the latest addition to the game, as his voice will be a sense of danger to the immersive horror FPS. You can check out more info and the video below from the team as the game is slowly winding its way to being fully released on December 5, 2023.

"Stephen L. Russell is known for his stellar work as Garrett in the Thief games, Corvo in Dishonored 2, and Nick Valentine in Fallout 4. His voice adds a new layer to the wicked scenarios of Blood West, where our gunslinger will be heard commenting on the many trinkets, contraptions, and messed-up-looking beings he encounters. "With elements of challenging gameplay and stealth mechanics, I am thrilled to be part of it. And I hope you will be too," says Russell in a new announcement video."

"Blood West is an immersive wild west FPS where, as a revenant desperado, you take on the twisted demons and eldritch horrors while you search for the means to end the curse that has befallen the frontier and maybe find some peace for your wicked soul. One quest after another, the spirits of the land will lead you towards even greater challenges. And whatever your path may be – things will get rough. For hell is empty, and all the devils are here! The next part of Blood West's story is coming up later this year when the full game launches on December 5. It will be your time to explore the mountains as our cursed gunslinger, a region even deadlier than the mines and the swamp. New monstrosities have shown their face now, hoping your bones rattle with anticipation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!