Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Joins Steam Next Fest Lineup

Leonardo Interactive and Invader Studios announced today that Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will be joining Steam Next Fest with a free demo. The game serves as a prequel to Daymare: 1998, and comes with all the same nightmare fuel as the first cranked up a bit as we learn some of the origins of the previous game. The demo will be live on their Steam page, linked above, running from February 21st-28th. We have more info on the game below and the latest trailer.

In Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, horror fans will wield the most technologically advanced weaponry known to man to exterminate the research centre's disturbing creatures and uncover its secrets. Disintegrate fierce and intelligent monstrosities with military devices like the liquid nitrogen-blasting Frost Grip, solve engaging environmental puzzles, and carefully manage inventory while a haunting soundtrack reverberates the compound's desolate halls. Face Dalila's fears… or succumb to madness. New characters and big comebacks: Take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters.

Lethal and terrifying enemies: Fight, kill and dismember the enemies that stand between you and your mission. Beware – these enemies are frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail.

Revamped interface: The D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new, intuitive game interface.

Eye to the scanner: Thanks to the innovative device installed on Reyes's arm, you can analyse portions of the environment and reveal new puzzles to solve, pick up secret documents and detect hidden items!

Environmental puzzles: The solution is often right in front of your eyes! Search for clues and overcome the environmental obstacles to obtain resources and collectibles.

Are you sure it's dead?: Prepare to confront the toughest and most aggressive enemies you have ever seen. Even if you're sure you've killed one, you'll find out it can come back in a completely new form and be even deadlier than before!

Breathtaking graphics, sound effects and soundtrack: Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, you will live the most terrifying of experiences!

Back to the 90s… again!: If you loved the nostalgia of Daymare: 1998, then Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will feel like you're living and playing an action horror/film from the 90s with familiar references and a frightfully authentic atmosphere with a retro flavor.

Freeze!: There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but be prepared to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen.

There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but be prepared to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen. Veteran or rookie: Choose the most appropriate game difficulty based on your ability in combat and your experience with survival horror games. Either way, it will be a serious challenge and not for the faint-hearted!