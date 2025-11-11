Posted in: Dynasty Warriors, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Reveals Visions of Four Heroes DLC

Dynasty Warriors: Origins has a brand-new DLC on the way as they showed off a new trailer for Visions of Four Heroes this week

Article Summary Dynasty Warriors: Origins unveils Visions of Four Heroes DLC, releasing in January 2026 for fans worldwide

Explore new "What If" scenarios featuring Zhang Jiao, Dong Zhuo, Yuan Shao, and Lu Bu as playable heroes

Enhance 1 vs. 1,000 battles with new Bow and Rope Dart weapons, updated arts, skill panels, and higher trait caps

Unlock exclusive Yellow Turban Attire for the protagonist by pre-ordering and test skills in the new Training Ground mode

Koei Tecmo has a new trailer out for Dynasty Warriors: Origins, as they showcased the latest DLC on the way called Visions of Four Heroes. The DLC essentially adds several characters and new storylines, all tied to the Three Kingdoms story that people might find familiar from the epic saga, as well as new weapons to combat the never-ending hordes of enemy warriors. Enjoy the trailer and the details below as the team are going to release this content on January 26, 2026.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Visions of Four Heroes

Visions of Four Heroes features brand-new stories centered around four heroes whose stories were not explored in Dynasty Warriors: Origins: Zhang Jiao, Dong Zhuo, Yuan Shao and Lu Bu. These stories are explored as "What If" scenarios and will allow players to discover new sides to these legendary heroes. New companions are also featured in the major DLC including Zhuhe, a Guardian of Peace; Diaochan, a beautiful warrior and a familiar fan favorite; and a mysterious new officer who will be revealed as the story unfolds.

Fans will also be able to enjoy new weapons – the "Bow" and "Rope Dart" – to further enhance the exhilarating action of 1 vs. 1,000 warfare by leveraging each weapon's unique characteristics on the battlefield. Existing weapons will also receive an update, granting new arts, skill panels, as well as an increase in the trait level cap. Finally, a new "Training Ground" mode will be included, where players battle formidable foes while practicing their skills.

For a limited time, anyone who pre-orders Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Visions of Four Heroes will receive an exclusive outfit for the protagonist, the "Yellow Turban Attire". Designed to embody the heroic spirit of Dynasty Warriors: Origins, this costume lets players take to the battlefield clad in the symbolic garb of the Yellow Turban Rebellion.

