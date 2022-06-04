Dysterra Will Release A Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

Kakao Games and developer Reality MagiQ revealed their upcoming game Dysterra will be releasing a free demo during Steam Next Fest. This game has been around for a moment in development but we haven't seen a ton from it beyond fan videos. The game is primarily a first-person shooter that has been given a sophisticated survival mechanic along with various crafting elements, as you battle your way through what appears to be a dystopian world. The team has technically already dropped the demo right now onto Steam at the link above, but the primary focus on it will be during the event, which will run from June 13th-21st. You can read up more on it and check out a trailer below.

Dysterra is Sci-Fi based survival game with particularly enhanced futuristic FPS gameplay. Along with FPS battles, you can also experience other common survival game elements, such as looting, crafting, building, and team-play. In the perishing Earth, players must find a way to prevent extinction while still ensuring individual survival and choose whether to cooperate or compete with other players for their survival.

Join the official server, and compete with others big time! Dysterra has Sci-Fi FPS setting where you can literally get in battles with every single player you come in contact with. However, teaming up is always an option to compete with other players in a team. Don't worry if you don't prefer PvP games because Dysterra also offers both PvE and single player mode. Explore the main facilities before anybody else does to get in hold of special skills and resources for higher-tier items that can make you superior. Develop yourself and your machine arm in the Sci-Fi based world of Dysterra. Equip yourself with strong armors and weapons. Build and expand your base to feel the best Sci-Fi FPS experience.