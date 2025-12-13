Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drink Human Beans

Dystopian Psychological Horror Drink Human Beans Announced

Drink Human Beans was announced this week, and will be out sooner than you think as the psychological horror game is coming to Steam

Article Summary Drink Human Beans is a dystopian psychological horror game coming soon to Steam from Last Dissent.

Players unravel a sinister simulation, choosing between obedience and rebellion to uncover hidden truths.

The game features a reactive world, secret pathways, multiple endings, and surreal dark humor.

Violence and rule-breaking are central; choices determine if you survive as a slave, consumer, or murderer.

Indie game developer and publisher Last Dissent revealed their latest game this week, as we got a good look at Drink Human Beans. This is one of those games where we read the description and then watched the trailer, and the two just don't match up. Which seems on par with the team calling it a dystopian psychological horror game that we're sure will end up on Markiplier's channel sometime in the near future. Which is sooner than expected as the game is set to drop on December 17, 2025. Enjoy the trailer and info here as there's already a free demo of it on Steam.

Drink Human Beans

In Drink Human Beans, what begins as a "normal" day in your dystopian apartment slowly turns into a series of unsettling deceptions. Beneath routine interactions and casual coffee deliveries hides a simulation that manipulates your every move, rewarding obedience, punishing curiosity, and gradually taking control away from you. You don't realize you're being tested until it's far too late, when the ordinary rhythm of daily life becomes a twisted lesson in compliance… or something worse.

Set in a dystopian apartment owned by the all-powerful Y.AI Corp, Drink Human Beans follows an unnamed applicant trapped in a simulated job application that uses murder and blackmail to measure performance. Each day feels routine until you start uncovering hidden puzzles and discovering that breaking the rules unlocks the truth. Beneath the surface lies a constant struggle between following orders and breaking them as you try to decide whether you're a slave, a consumer, a murderer… or just a sentient beverage.

Interactive dystopia : Navigate a highly reactive world where your phone controls everything, from communication to survival.

: Navigate a highly reactive world where your phone controls everything, from communication to survival. Hidden systems : Discover secret pathways and manipulate the simulation by breaking rules rather than following them.

: Discover secret pathways and manipulate the simulation by breaking rules rather than following them. Multiple endings : Your fate depends on what you choose to disobey, not what you're told to do.

: Your fate depends on what you choose to disobey, not what you're told to do. Violence with purpose : A "walking simulator with a gun," where power only increases guilt.

: A "walking simulator with a gun," where power only increases guilt. Surreal humor & paranoia: A dark satire on corporate slogans and moral decay.

