E3 2021 Is Moving Forward With Plans For An Online Event

E3 2021 is apparently going to be happening online this year, but there apparently is a long road ahead for it with some questionable requirements. Video Games Chronicle had the scoop this morning on what is being planned out, and it appears a number of the changes that happened in previous years are going to stick. Such as Electronic Arts and Sony probably not being a part of it, nor will Geoff Keighley, who is going to continue the Summer Games Fest online. The exact plans to transition over have not been finalized either, as this snippet from the article shows, the ESA still needs to approve whatever is happening.

The ESA's intention is to hold multiple two-hour keynote sessions from games partners, an awards show, a June 14 preview night and other smaller streams from games publishers, influencers and media partners. The broadcast event would be supplemented by media previews the week before, as well as demos released on consumer platforms, according to the ESA's proposal. The ESA also says it will allow partner companies to remotely stream playable game demos to the media across "thousands" of scheduled meetings, with one-to-one assistance from developers. Many companies have used similar on-demand streaming solutions during the pandemic to allow the media to remotely play their games for preview purposes. However, the E3 2021 plans still require the approval of ESA's membership, which is made up of the industry's biggest games companies and who have significant influence over the direction of the show.

Another oddity in the mix is that anyone who wishes to partner with the event will need to have a six-figure sum to join this year's event. Which, if you're a publisher with that kind of money, you're probably looking at what everyone did last year who held their own event and will probably consider doing your own thing in 2021. We'll see what happens with the ESA in the weeks to come, but the event is set to happen June 15th-17th at the moment.