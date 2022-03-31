E3 2022 Has Officially Been Canceled By The ESA

It looks like the Entertainment Software Association has decided to throw in the towel this year as E3 2022 is no longer happening. The word came down from Variety who confirmed the news after the organization sent out an email to all participating vendors this morning. Here's a snippet from the report.

"E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations," an ESA rep said in a statement to Variety. "We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022." The ESA statement continued, "Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023." According to the ESA, it decided to cancel E3 2022 "to focus its resources and use this time to shape our plans and deliver an all-new experience that delights fans, who have the highest expectations for the premier event in video games."

There had already been speculation this year that E3 wasn't ready to return to physical form in Los Angeles, even with the COVID-19 advisories being taken away. Without E3 in the mix, Summer Game Fest (headed up by Geoff Keighley) pretty much has the run of the entire summer when it comes to game announcements, aside from companies like Square Enix and Nintendo who will obviously do their own thing. We'll see if E3 actually keep their word next year and returns with an in-person event at the LACC, but for the time being, the summer is going to be interesting when it comes to game announcements without them around.