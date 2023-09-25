Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, FC Pro

EA Sports FC Reveals Esports Plans For New Title

We now have a pretty good idea of what EA Sports FC will go for esports next year as the FC Pro circuit was detailed this morning.

Electronic Arts revealed what they have on the horizon for EA Sports FC in terms of esports, as they revealed their plans for the new FC Pro circuit. A new game means a brand new exosystem, tournament structure, and championship, as they have thrown out all of their old systems for this brand-new sports title. Beginning in October, the $1 Million weekly competition circuit will start as it will span ten regions, with top players clenching a spot in the first-ever FC Pro World Championship. FC Pro will continue in February 2024 with FC Pro Leagues, which serves as an invite-only circuit, with several leagues and federation programs confirmed for FC Pro 24, including eMLS, eLaLiga, ePremier League, and others. We have the full rundown from the team below as registration is now open.

A New Era with EA Sports FC Pro

With new paths for players to join in, a streamlined competition format, and in-person events throughout the season, FC Pro is set to be EA's biggest-ever program of football esports. The league is divided into two regular season competitions: FC Pro Open – an open circuit for competitive players – and FC Pro Leagues – an ecosystem that fully harnesses the global world of football with League Partners. FC Pro is partnering with many of the world's top football leagues and federations– including the Premier League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, LALIGA, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, and more – to offer domestic tournaments that bring each league's iconic teams and players to the forefront of competition.

The Road to the FC Pro World Championship

FC Pro's streamlined structure makes it easier than ever for fans and competitors to follow the flow of competition. The inaugural season of FC Pro kicks off in October with the FC Pro Open and concludes with the FC Pro World Championship in June 2024, where the top 32 EA Sports FC players – four from FC Pro Open and 28 from FC Pro Leagues – will face off to be crowned the first FC Pro World Champion. Throughout the season, unique rule sets and team building will create fresh in-game metas and force players to get creative as they assemble their rosters.

FC Pro Open (October 2023 – February 2024)

Up-and-coming players and veteran competitors will battle through the FC Pro Open and follow a clear path to pro, with a USD $1 million cumulative prize pool across five months of competition in ten regions. Players begin by climbing the online FC Pro Open Ladder, with top competitors qualifying for regional online events. From there, top-seeded regional players will be brought together in London to battle against one another for their chance to compete in the FC Pro Open, an eight-week competition showcasing the best players in the world. Viewers can tune into weekly broadcasts on the official EA Sports FC Twitch channel.

FC Pro Leagues (February 2024 – May 2024)

FC Pro Leagues kicks off with a series of tentpole tournaments presented alongside FC Pro's Football League Partners, each offering opportunities to earn prize money and qualify for the FC Pro World Championship. Leveraging EA Sports FC's global ties to traditional sports organizations, players will compete under the banner of familiar football clubs as they showcase the upper echelon of EA Sports FC gameplay.

FC Pro World Championship (June 2024)

The pinnacle of FC Pro competition, the FC Pro World Championship pits 32 proven competitors from the FC Pro Open and FC Pro Leagues against one another in a battle for glory. Players must navigate group play and a single-elimination bracket to take home their share of the USD $1 million prize pool and claim the title of the first-ever FC Pro World Champion.

