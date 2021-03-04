Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Receives Spectator Mode & New Characters

SEGA has released a new update into Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 today, and with it comes some new additions and new characters to play with. Unfortunately, this appears to also be the final update for the game, according to the devs, as they prepare to release the Steam version of the game on March 23rd. We have a rundown of what's included in this update below along with some screenshots, as players will be getting more music, more avatars, an added difficulty level, four new characters to choose from, and a spectator mode for those who just like to watch people go against each other.

Bolster up your roster with new playable characters — Harpy, a kind-hearted winged girl who loves to sing but is tragically off-pitch, can buff your party's MP Recovery in Skill Battle mode; Legamünt, a member of the holy knighthood with unmatched abilities, holds the power to increase your party's Attack while reducing the opponent's Defense by a percentage; Ragnus, a justice-focused hero from another realm who mysteriously took on a child's form, can remove debuffs inflicted on friends, among other skills; Rozatte, a teacher-like figure who mentors those apprenticing in magic, is able to fortify your team and remove several rows of Tetriminos from the board.

