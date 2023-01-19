EA Sports PGA Tour Releases New Gameplay Trailer Wanna see how Electronic Arts will take on golf? The latest trailer for EA Sports PGA Tour highlights more of the gameplay.

We get a look at the latest trailer for EA Sports PGA Tour, giving us a better idea of how the game will play out on the green. The over four-minute video gives you a bit of a guide to everything the game has to offer when it comes to modes, challenges, and the overall tour that you can play as if you're a real member going for the championship. They went all out to give you as many options of seeing how you perform with particular golfers and how you can change things up to get the most out of whoever you pick. Enjoy the trailer below as we make our way to the March 24th release date.

World Famous Courses – The tee is yours at 30 courses, including some of the world's most prominent venues such as Augusta National Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Southern Hills Country Club, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club, Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course, Torrey Pines, Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, East Lake Golf Club, TPC Southwind, The Los Angeles Country Club, Wilmington Country Club and more. EA Sports PGA Tour will also feature the past major host courses in 2021 and 2022, as well as the new 2023 majors courses releasing post-launch.

True-to-Life Course Visuals – EA Sports PGA Tour will also present the most realistic visuals in any golf game utilizing EA's Frostbite™ engine. Using state-of-the-art equipment such as drone technology, custom LiDAR flight helicopters and more to develop terrain maps, EA Sports PGA Tour depicts courses exactly as they appear in real life. The photogrammetry and scanners were also applied to create precise renderings of clubhouses, iconic vegetation, bridges, tee markers, rock formations, and other on-course elements offering players life-like visual experiences of their favorite courses.

Utilizing ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR's proprietary real-time scoring system since 2001, golfers will authentically be replicated with accurate player ratings, skills and magnified true-to-life in-game events. TrackMan Data – Insights implemented from TrackMan, a world leader in 3D ball flight measurement and swing analysis, is a critical component to authentic gameplay utilizing a myriad of stats including club tuning, flight trajectory, landing position and much more.