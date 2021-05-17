EA Sports PGA Tour Will Expand With Coaches & More

EA Sports and the PGA will be bringing more content to the next edition of EA Sports PGA Tour with some new additions. Aside from the fact that they're adding in more championships and making the game the exclusive home to find any of their official tournaments in video game form, they're going to be adding in tools to help make you a better virtual golfer. The next game, which is currently in development, will include tutorials and coaching challenges, all designed in collaboration with the PGA Education and Player Development Departments. These will help teach skills you can apply both in-game and in the real world. This is also looking like the next step toward creating a proper "My Career" mode in the game the same as how they've done with the NBA. Here's a little more info from today's announcement.