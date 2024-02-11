Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

EA Sports WRC Announces Season 3 Content Coming This Week

EA Sports WRC will be releasing Season 3 this week, and with it comes new content, new cars, and more upgrades to the game.

Article Summary EA Sports WRC Season 3 launches this Tuesday with new Rally Pass, custom items, and a fleet of vehicles.

Update prepping for Season 3 went live on February 8, with extensive details available on EA's official site.

Season 3 to feature Moments from the 2024 real-world season, with Rallye Monte Carlo already live in-game.

New Season 3 vehicles include iconic cars like MINI Cooper S and the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500.

Electronic Arts has released new details about the next season coming to EA Sports WRC, as it will be released this Tuesday, February 13. The new season will come with an all-new Rally Pass, a new set of customized items for both the driver and the car, as well as a number of new vehicles for you to choose from, both past and present. The Season comes after an update that was launched on February 8 to prepare for it. We have more info on the new cars below, as you can get the full details on their website.

EA Sports WRC – Season of Moments

With the real-world 2024 season underway, Moments inspired by this season's rallies will be available in-game shortly (around 1-2 weeks) after each event. To get a taste of what's to come, Season 2 Moments based on January's epic Rallye Monte Carlo are live in-game now, and all Season 2 Moments will move into the Archive tab once Season 3 goes live, where they can be re-played at any time. As for Season 3 Moments, here's a small taste of what's to come:

A British Icon (Monte Carlo): At the 1964 Monte Carlo rally, Paddy Hopkirk took a win so iconic it became one of the defining historic moments for the MINI Cooper S as a car, with his win remaining in rally folklore to this day. The MINI Cooper S was unrivaled in these icy conditions.

At the 1964 Monte Carlo rally, Paddy Hopkirk took a win so iconic it became one of the defining historic moments for the MINI Cooper S as a car, with his win remaining in rally folklore to this day. The MINI Cooper S was unrivaled in these icy conditions. Unlucky Moment (Chile): While on a charge, Teemu Suninen damaged his steering badly, crashing out of this event despite what looked like a promising turn of events for the Finn.

While on a charge, Teemu Suninen damaged his steering badly, crashing out of this event despite what looked like a promising turn of events for the Finn. The Jack of All Trades (Mexico): The highly sought-after Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 road car was modified for rallying, seeing success early on in its career, as well as in other racing series. In modern times, the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 remains a true classic.

The highly sought-after Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 road car was modified for rallying, seeing success early on in its career, as well as in other racing series. In modern times, the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 remains a true classic. A Defiant Monte-Carlo Defence (Monte Carlo): Erik Cais started the final day of the Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo 2022 with a 44.5-second lead, maintaining this lead to win this iconic event.

Erik Cais started the final day of the Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo 2022 with a 44.5-second lead, maintaining this lead to win this iconic event. WRC Prototype (Sardinia): The Volkswagen Polo 2017 never made it to international competition but was tested extensively before the project ended. Naturally, this surface type would have been part of this testing program had it continued.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!