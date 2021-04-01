Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Will Release This May

D3Publisher Inc. announced this morning that Earth Defense Force: World Brothers will finally be released this May. Developed by Yuke's, this game was revealed back at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 livestream and then launched in Japan in late December to rave reviews. The game takes the standard EDF format and changes it up as you're getting a third-person voxel-style shooter with a block-art visual that has a style all its own. The game will finally be coming to the West as it will drop on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 on Mar 27th, 2021. Until that happens, you can enjoy the new trailer below showing off all the highlights.

Unlike the original EDF series, which are drawn in a photo-realistic world, this game is boldly drawn in a voxel world! For people who just hate the look of huge real insects, or who are not so good at some brutal in-game expressions, this game can be your first EDF experience which you can exhilaratinglly defeat gigantic enemies. A new battlefield appears in the EDF series. This time, the world becomes the square Earth. The name of this game is Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. This game takes place in the 3D voxel world, which everything is made up of square pieces. In this world, the Earth is not round but square. And now, this voxel Earth is fallen apart into square pieces, breaking its blocky peace. But whether round or square, the Earth must be the Earth. So now, the player and the Earth Defense Force must rise to the occasion and save the day to restore a shattered Voxel Earth to one peace. Can no one live on a disjointed Earth? Yeah, you know the answer to that. The promise of the world of EDF is that the strongest people are always the general public. The broken Earth is alive in each area that has become parts, and all civilians are waiting for our help. Cities around the world and those famous landmarks become stages, floating in outer space. Because the areas are disjointed, there exist broken Earth boundary line (a huge cliff) at the end of each stage.