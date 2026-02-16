Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borealys Games, Echoes of Mystralia

Echoes of Mystralia Receives Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can check out a free demo for the game Echoes of Mystralia right now as the team has released it ahead of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Echoes of Mystralia offers a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest, letting players try its roguelite RPG action.

Craft and customize powerful spells as Mazarim to defend Mystralia’s Cycle of Memories from dangerous foes.

Dynamic combat and spell-crafting are central, with every run unlocking new abilities and story discoveries.

Experience a magical world filled with secrets, powerful Guardians, and unique quests on every playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher Borealys Games has launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Echoes of Mystralia. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is an action-heavy roguelite RPG where you craft and utilize spells to defend the Cycle of Memories. The demo, which will also be a part of Steam Next Fest, gives you an early look at the game and lets you play a small section near the start. Enjoy the trailer and info here before giving it a shot.

Echoes of Mystralia

Echoes of Mystralia takes the world and lore established in Mages of Mystralia and takes it in a new roguelike direction. As Mazarim, players must protect the World's Memory, a source of great power to the lands, which is at risk after a rift opened in the Cycle of Memories. Focusing the action on fluid, dynamic combat, players will take on foes created by the Rift and gather the memories they hold. These memories sit at the heart of Echoes of Mystralia's rich magic combat system, as players forge Mazarim's unique arcane skill set, able to craft and combo everything from lightning bolts to freezing tornadoes.

Each run returns Mazarim to the Azimuth Temple. Here, he can increase his power, unlock new skills, and build relationships with his fellow watchers tasked with protecting Mystralia's present and past, including an ancient goddess who will guide him in his journey. These respites are vital, allowing players to take a breath before their next run, where they face shadows of Mystralia's past and primordial Guardians that test both reflexes and tactical skill.

Craft Your Playstyle: Thunderbursts, freezing tornadoes, fire vortices. If you can imagine it, you can craft it. Memories are your only weapon against the Shadows of the Past. Combine them, reorder them, and watch your spell take shape right in front of you.

Thunderbursts, freezing tornadoes, fire vortices. If you can imagine it, you can craft it. Memories are your only weapon against the Shadows of the Past. Combine them, reorder them, and watch your spell take shape right in front of you. Choose Your Path: Discover a world haunted by its past, where people are reliving the horrors of their own history. Every path has its challenges, its encounters, and its rewards. And your journey is yours to command.

Discover a world haunted by its past, where people are reliving the horrors of their own history. Every path has its challenges, its encounters, and its rewards. And your journey is yours to command. Forge Your Inner Strength: Every journey ends with a return to the Azimuth Temple. Up there, Watchers can develop their skills, change their combat approach, or simply enjoy the pearls of wisdom of a millennia-old dragon.

Every journey ends with a return to the Azimuth Temple. Up there, Watchers can develop their skills, change their combat approach, or simply enjoy the pearls of wisdom of a millennia-old dragon. Lead a Mystical Quest: A Rift has opened in the Cycle of Memories. As a Watcher, it falls to you to save the World's Memory. Divinities, primordial Guardians, and peoples scarred by war and exploitation: a vast world unfolds before you. Only you can uncover its hidden truths.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!