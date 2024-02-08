Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6 | Tagged: street fighter

Ed Makes His Return To Street Fighter 6 Later This Month

Capcom dropped a new gameplay trailer for the returning Ed, as the character arrives in Street Fighter 6 at the end of the month.

Article Summary Ed rejoins the Street Fighter 6 roster with new moves, available February 27.

Included in various SF6 passes, Ed also gets a second Street Fighter V inspired outfit.

His gameplay evolves with all-punch attacks and both Modern and Classic Controls.

Signature moves like Psycho Flicker & Psycho Cannon showcase Ed's Psycho Power.

Capcom has given their latest Street Fighter 6 DLC character a release date, as Ed makes his return to the franchise in grand fashion. This is not the Ed who served under Bison, as he has grown and made a name for himself with a new move set. Ed will be unlocked in the Year 1 Character Pass, Year 1 Ultimate Pass, Deluxe Edition, or Ultimate Edition on February 27. Meanwhile, his second outfit inspired by Street Fighter V will also be available, as well as a brand new stage called the Ruined Lab. You can enjoy the trailer here along with more info from the company below.

Street Fighter 6 – Ed

First appearing in Street Fighter V, after rejecting the evil intentions of M. Bison, Ed managed to escape the grasp of the Shadaloo organization and create Neo Shadaloo with the hopes of helping others like him. His attacks in Street Fighter 6 have changed significantly since the latest installment, with all of his attacks now being punches. Ed, the initial inspiration of Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6, will also retain his simplified controls while now receiving expanded inputs for his Classic Controls. Get ready for some of Ed's knockout moves, including:

Psycho Flicker : A quick flicker jab from a distance that can go in one of three directions to catch the opponent off-guard and is vital to Ed's ability to control space. If you hold this button down, Ed will use his Psycho Snatcher from Street Fighter V where he can pull in opponents with psycho-powered tendrils.

: A quick flicker jab from a distance that can go in one of three directions to catch the opponent off-guard and is vital to Ed's ability to control space. If you hold this button down, Ed will use his Psycho Snatcher from Street Fighter V where he can pull in opponents with psycho-powered tendrils. Psycho Blitz : Unleashes a series of punches cloaked in Psycho Power.

: Unleashes a series of punches cloaked in Psycho Power. Psycho Storm : Ed's Level 1 Super Art sees him striking opponents with a series of high-speed flicker jabs.

: Ed's Level 1 Super Art sees him striking opponents with a series of high-speed flicker jabs. Psycho Cannon : Ed's Level 2 Super Art, previously from Street Fighter V, generates a multi-hitting ball of psycho power that moves forward.

: Ed's Level 2 Super Art, previously from Street Fighter V, generates a multi-hitting ball of psycho power that moves forward. Psycho Chamber: Ed's Level 3 Super Art turns opponents into his own personal punching bag by tying together their hands and feet and pummeling them in the name of Neo Shadaloo.

